



Defence Research and Development Organisation is poised to commence limited series production of the ASTRA MK-2 long-range air-to-air missile from July 2026, marking a transformative moment in the nation's indigenous defence capability development and strategic positioning within the Asian theatre.





The ASTRA MK-2 represents a generational leap beyond its predecessor, the MK-1, which has served the Indian Air Force with a range of approximately 110 kilometres





The forthcoming variant extends this strike envelope to between 160 and 200 kilometres, depending on launch altitude and atmospheric conditions, positioning India amongst an elite cohort of nations possessing genuinely advanced beyond-visual-range air-to-air munitions.

​

The extended production timeline signals completion of the missile's developmental trial phase, which consumed nearly two decades of rigorous iterative refinement. According to statements from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, all user trials are projected to conclude by 2026, thereby creating the regulatory and technical prerequisites for transition into limited series production.





This compressed schedule following trial completion reflects the organisation's confidence in the system's maturity and the armed forces' acute requirement for operational examples within operational squadrons.





Full-scale production by the state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited and private sector partners is anticipated to commence during the 2027-28 financial year, establishing the manufacturing infrastructure necessary to meet the Indian Air Force's anticipated demand for approximately 500 to 700 units across its diverse fighter fleet.

​

The technological superiority of the ASTRA MK-2 relative to legacy systems rests upon several integrated innovations that represent the collective output of over fifty public and private sector enterprises.





The missile's dual-pulse solid rocket motor constitutes perhaps the single most consequential advancement, enabling the weapon to conserve propellant energy during the cruise phase whilst unleashing a secondary thrust impulse during the final engagement envelope—a capability known as terminal phase endgame energy management.





This dual-pulse architecture sustains the missile's velocity at hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 4.5, permitting engagement of agile, high-performance adversary fighters even as they execute evasive manoeuvres at maximum turn-rate.





Coupled with an indigenous active electronically scanned array seeker manufactured by DRDO's Research Centre IMARAT, the missile achieves exceptional resistance to electronic jamming, replacing the Russian-origin Agat seeker that equipped earlier variants.

​

The addition of a laser proximity fuse—an optical detonation mechanism—to the warhead assembly further enhances lethal radius against contemporary fighter airframes. The fifteen kilogram high-explosive pre-fragmented warhead detonates upon calculating optimal proximity to the target aircraft, compensating for the inherent unpredictability of active manoeuvring targets and maximising fragment dispersal across the target's structural envelope.





These technical components combine to establish the ASTRA MK-2's position as operationally equivalent to the American AIM-120D AMRAAM and the European MBDA Meteor—weapons systems that establish the contemporary benchmark for beyond-visual-range capability.

​

The missile incorporates sophisticated guidance architecture that enables both autonomous terminal phase homing and mid-course corrections via encrypted data link. Throughout the initial and mid-course phases, an inertial navigation system directs the projectile toward the anticipated target location, receiving periodic course corrections from airborne early-warning aircraft such as the Netra and Phalcon platforms or from the launch aircraft itself.





Upon entering the terminal phase at approximately 200 kilometres downrange, the active radar seeker assumes autonomous control, enabling the missile to track and engage the target even if electronic countermeasures compromise the original guidance channel.





This two-way data link capability enables an entire battle-space network—encompassing fighters, airborne command posts, and ground-based air defence systems—to participate in the engagement sequence, dramatically enhancing hit probability against manoeuvring platforms.

​

The genesis of significant performance enhancements lies in an extraordinary intelligence recovery during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, when Indian forces obtained an intact Chinese PL-15E air-to-air missile near Hoshiarpur in Punjab. The recovered projectile, lacking operational self-destruction mechanisms, provided DRDO laboratories with unprecedented access to the latest iteration of Chinese beyond-visual-range technology.





Subsequent reverse-engineering analysis informed the development trajectory of the ASTRA MK-2, specifically accelerating advancement of miniaturised active electronically scanned array seeker architecture and dual-pulse propulsion dynamics that had previously constrained Indian development efforts.





The PL-15E's home-on-jam guidance capability—permitting the missile to home upon jamming transmissions emitted by adversary aircraft—represents a revolutionary engagement mode that DRDO is integrating into the ASTRA MK-2, transforming electronic countermeasures into tactical vulnerabilities rather than defensive assets.

​

Against the specific target class of the Chinese Chengdu J-10C and Shenyang J-16 fighters mentioned in the production commencement claim, the ASTRA MK-2 establishes a decisive tactical advantage rooted in extended engagement range.

​

The ASTRA MK-2's 160 to 200-kilometre strike range establishes engagement opportunity well beyond the approximately 100-150 kilometre range envelope of the PL-15, thereby conferring upon Indian fighter pilots the decisive advantage of engaging adversary aircraft before receiving reciprocal targeting solutions from opposing long-range missiles.





The extended reach of the ASTRA MK-2 permits Indian pilots to dictate engagement geometry and prosecute beyond-visual-range combat from positions that prevent Chinese fighters from effectively reciprocating through long-range missiles.





The advantage becomes particularly pronounced in the networked air battle scenario where Indian airborne early-warning platforms including the Phalcon and upgraded Netra AWACS provide continuous mid-course guidance updates, enabling ASTRA MK-2 salvos to track evasively manoeuvring targets with greater persistence than shorter-ranged systems.

​

The production commencement timeline of July 2026 aligns with the Defence Research and Development Organisation's consolidated trial schedule and the Ministry of Defence's capacity to transition completed developmental systems into manufacturing readiness without experiencing programme delays.





The establishment of dual production lines—one managed by Bharat Dynamics Limited as the primary governmental contractor and a second executed through private sector partnerships with enterprises such as Larsen & Toubro and TATA Advanced Systems—ensures that manufacturing bottlenecks do not constrain operational induction rates.





This industrial strategy reflects explicit acknowledgement that a single production facility, regardless of efficiency, cannot deliver the anticipated 500 to 700 missiles within the compressed timescale demanded by operational force structure modernisation requirements.

​

The missile's integration across the breadth of the Indian Air Force's frontline fighter inventory—encompassing the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, TEJAS MK-1A, Rafale, and MiG-29K naval variant—establishes operational ubiquity that forces replacement of legacy systems including the Russian R-77 and the indigenous ASTRA MK-1.





This platform-agnostic design capability, enabled by the Unified Common Launcher developed collaboratively by DRDO and industry partners, permits economical integration across dissimilar airframes without requiring extensive certification re-validation or airframe structural modification. Such architectural flexibility substantially accelerates force modernisation velocity relative to weapons systems with restricted platform compatibility.

​

The economic and strategic implications of indigenous ASTRA MK-2 production extend beyond domestic operational capability. With manufacturing costs estimated at ₹7 to 8 Crores per unit—approximately one-third the cost of the European MBDA Meteor missile—the ASTRA MK-2 establishes cost-effective export potential for nations operating Sukhoi Su-30MKI variants or desiring indigenous beyond-visual-range capability without engaging complex licensing arrangements imposed by Western exporters.





The achievement of over eighty-five percent indigenous content within the ASTRA MK-2 represents the culmination of decades of localisation effort targeting critical subsystems including solid rocket motors, proximity fuses, guidance electronics, and seeker assemblies.





This content threshold distinguishes the ASTRA MK-2 from comparable systems that incorporate significant imported content, rendering India operationally independent from external suppliers for the missile's production, sustainment, and modernisation lifecycle. Such technological sovereignty proves particularly valuable within the contemporary geostrategic environment, wherein supply chain disruptions and sanctions regimes have compromised military-industrial capacity in multiple regions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)

​