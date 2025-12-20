



Dhaka has plunged into deepening unrest following the death of prominent activist Osman Hadi, with protests intensifying across the Bangladeshi capital. Demonstrators blocked key roads at the Shahbagh intersection on Friday, chanting slogans and refusing to disperse as tensions escalated.





Hadi, a key figure in last year's July Uprising and spokesperson for Inqilab Moncho, succumbed to gunshot wounds in Singapore after being shot at close range on 12 December.





The violence has spread beyond protests, with two newspaper offices set ablaze in Dhaka, raising serious alarms over deteriorating law and order. Reports indicate assailants torched the facilities amid the chaos, underscoring the volatile atmosphere gripping the city. Police sources cited by bdnews24 confirmed that two motorcycle-borne gunmen fired at Hadi in the busy Bijoynagar area before fleeing the scene.





Critically injured, Hadi received initial treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital before transfer to Evercare Hospital. On 15 December, he was airlifted to Singapore for advanced care, but tragically passed away there. His body arrived back in Bangladesh via Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-585, landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:48 pm local time on Friday.





Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, confirmed the repatriation of Hadi's remains in a post on X, referring to him as a "martyr." The arrival coincided with heightened agitation, as Inqilab Moncho issued a stark warning to supporters via Facebook. The group stated it would escort Hadi's body to Dhaka University Central Mosque, urging students and the public to occupy streets while demanding justice.





In a bid to prevent further escalation, Inqilab Moncho explicitly cautioned against heeding "instructions or provocations" from any external sources. "Do not respond to anyone other than Inqilab Moncho," the statement emphasised, promising a "strong programme" announcement soon. This comes as protests have expanded nationwide, marked by vandalism and arson in multiple locations.





Hadi's political significance adds another layer to the unrest. He was reportedly under consideration as a candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the national elections slated for February 2026. His assassination has fuelled accusations of targeted political violence ahead of the polls.





The broader context reveals a pattern of instability in Bangladesh. Related reports highlight attacks on minority communities, including the brutal lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on allegations of blasphemy. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described such incidents as "extremely alarming," urging India's Centre to address violence against Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists.





Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla suggested protests targeting Indian missions appear "orchestrated" by anti-India elements to build pressure before elections.





Congress MP Shashi Tharoor echoed concerns, stating host governments must ensure diplomatic safety after protests affected India's Assistant High Commission. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has labelled the unrest a "conspiracy" to destabilise the upcoming vote.





Security measures have intensified in response. Border Guard Bangladesh deployed across Dhaka to maintain order amid fears of wider clashes. The US Embassy issued advisories warning citizens of heavy traffic and potential violence around Hadi's funeral procession. Media freedom has also suffered, with Prothom Alo's executive editor calling the arson attack on their office the "darkest night" for journalism.





As Dhaka remains on edge, the interim government faces mounting challenges to restore calm. Funeral arrangements for Hadi were revised amid security clampdowns, with authorities condemning violence while deploying additional forces. The convergence of political ambitions, minority tensions, and anti-India rhetoric signals deepening regional instability ahead of 2026 polls.





