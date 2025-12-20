



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with members of multi-party parliamentary delegations on Friday, who had recently represented India at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The meeting took place at Parliament House in New Delhi, providing a platform for parliamentarians from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to share their experiences.





These delegations participated in two groups during the UNGA session. The first group, attending from 14 to 18 November, was led by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation, One Election. The second group, present from 27 to 30 November, was headed by BJP MP D Purandeswari.





Each delegation comprised 15 members drawn from various political parties, ensuring broad representation. This multi-party composition underscored India's commitment to collective parliamentary diplomacy on the global stage.





The first delegation included prominent figures such as PP Chaudhary (BJP), Anil Baluni (BJP), Captain Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Ujjawal Deora Nikam (BJP), S Phangon Konyak (BJP), Medha Vishram Kulkarni (BJP), Poonam Ben Maadam (BJP), Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Kumari Selja (Congress), Vamsi Krishna Gaddam (Congress), Vivek Tankha (Congress), T Sumathy (Congress), Sribharat Mathukumalli (TDP), and NK Premchandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party).





Members of the second delegation were D Purandeswari (BJP), Vishnu Datt Sharma (BJP), Bhola Singh (BJP), Dilip Saikia (BJP), Saumitra Khan (BJP), Rekha Sharma (BJP), Sajda Ahmed (TMC), P Wilson (DMK), PV Mithun Reddy (YSRCP), Indra Hang Subba (SKM), Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL), Sandeep Kumar Pathak (AAP), Niranjan Bishi (BJD), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), and GK Vasan.





During the interaction, Jaishankar commended the parliamentarians for articulating India's positions on key global issues. He highlighted their effective engagement with the international community, including the Indian diaspora, which amplified India's voice at the forum.





The discussions centred on the delegations' successful contributions to the UNGA. Participants reviewed how their involvement bolstered India's parliamentary outreach and reinforced the nation's stature in multilateral settings.





Jaishankar expressed his appreciation via a post on X, stating: "Glad to interact today with the members of the multi-party Parliamentarian delegations who recently represented India at the United Nations General Assembly. Listened to their experiences and appreciate their feedback. Thank them for effectively putting across India's stance on the global stage."





The 80th UNGA session, themed "Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development, and human rights," emphasises global cooperation. It marks eight decades of the UN's efforts towards peace, sustainable development, and human rights protection.





India's participation through these delegations aligns with its proactive foreign policy. Such initiatives enhance diplomatic ties, promote national interests, and foster stronger connections with global partners.





This engagement reflects a strategic use of parliamentary diplomacy. By involving MPs from diverse parties, India demonstrates unity in projecting its worldview amid complex international challenges.





The meeting also signals the government's emphasis on feedback from grassroots representatives. Jaishankar's attentiveness to their insights could shape future diplomatic strategies and UN engagements.





Based On ANI Report











