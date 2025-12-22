



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) have formalised a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 22 December 2025 in New Delhi.





This collaboration seeks to bolster India's defence and internal security capabilities by integrating research, education, training, and technology support.





The MoU was executed by Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction) Chandrika Kaushik on behalf of DRDO, and Vice Chancellor Prof Bimal N Patel representing RRU. The signing ceremony occurred at South Block in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, underscoring its high-level endorsement.





Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Samir V Kamat, also attended the event, highlighting the institutional commitment from both premier organisations. This accord aligns seamlessly with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting self-reliance in defence technologies amid the Amrit Kaal vision.





DRDO, as India's foremost defence research body, brings advanced indigenous technologies and system expertise tailored for the Armed Forces and security agencies. Its contributions include recent milestones such as the Agni-Prime missile test from a rail-based launcher, achieving strikes up to 2,000 km, and the release of the Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) standard for interoperable military communications.





RRU, recognised as an institution of national importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs and a UGC-designated Nodal Centre for Defence Studies, offers robust academic, training, and policy acumen in internal security domains. This positions it ideally to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical applications in national defence.





The partnership emphasises a whole-of-nation approach, fusing technology, operational insights, and knowledge to heighten security preparedness. It aims to reinforce strategic autonomy, particularly in internal security, by fostering joint research endeavours and skill development programmes.





This MoU emerges against a backdrop of accelerated indigenisation efforts, exemplified by the Defence Acquisition Council's (DAC) approval of Rs 79,000 crore in capital acquisitions for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Key procurements include Nag Missile Systems, Landing Platform Docks, and advanced surveillance systems, all enhancing multi-domain capabilities.





Recent DRDO-linked advancements, such as the light tank's successful firing of the Nag Mk II anti-tank guided missile and the Indian Air Force's high-altitude test of the Military Combat Parachute System, demonstrate the organisation's prowess in Atmanirbhar technologies. These integrate seamlessly with RRU's focus on training future defence professionals.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent activities further contextualise the MoU's significance. He flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles from Lucknow's production unit, declaring all Pakistani territory within reach, and inaugurated new production lines for TEJAS MK-1A and HTT-40 at HAL Nashik to expedite 180 jets by 2032-33.





Operation Sindoor has spotlighted India's indigenous arsenal, turning it into a global sales pitch for systems like long-range missiles and counter-drone tech, drawing interest from nations like France. The MoU with RRU will likely amplify such export potential through enhanced R&D and training synergies.





In parallel, the Indian Army's Rs 30,000 crore tender for DRDO-developed Anant Shastra air defence systems—mobile, all-weather platforms effective beyond 30 km—bolsters border defences against China and Pakistan. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) leads production, with stocks rallying on the news.





Naval innovations include EyeROV's ₹47 crore order for underwater drones and Axiscades' supply of man-portable counter-drone systems to the Army. These indigenised solutions, detecting threats up to 5 km, reflect emergency procurement trust in domestic firms.





Aerospace strides feature the upcoming 800 km-range BrahMos by 2027 and over 200 km Astra missiles by 2026-27, alongside bids from seven firms—including Adani, TATA, and HAL—for the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Goodluck India's tripartite agreement for this programme underscores private sector momentum.





The DRDO-RRU MoU thus serves as a pivotal enabler, channelling academic expertise into these fronts. Joint initiatives could yield specialised curricula on hypersonic systems, quantum avionics, and drone doctrines—addressing gaps like India's nascent UAV policy amid global proliferation.





By nurturing talent through RRU's platforms, DRDO gains a pipeline for operationalising technologies like the 2,408 NAG MK-2 missiles and 107 NAMICA vehicles soon to be inducted. This ensures sustained innovation, reducing import reliance and positioning India as a defence exporter.





Ultimately, the collaboration fortifies national resilience, integrating RRU's policy insights with DRDO's engineering edge to navigate geopolitical challenges from neighbours like China and Pakistan, while advancing partnerships such as the Australia-India Defence Innovation Bridge.





Based On ANI Report







