



The Indian Army has entered into a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi, to spearhead the joint development of software and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for military applications.





This accord, revealed by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) on Monday, represents a key milestone in the Army's drive towards technology-infused defence readiness.





Under the MoU, NSUT's students and faculty will immerse themselves in live problem-solving initiatives pinpointed by the Army, securing invaluable exposure to authentic operational hurdles. The ADGPI's announcement on X elaborated: “The Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) to collaborate in the development of software and AI-based solutions for the Indian Army.





Under the MoU, the students and the faculty of NSUT will participate in live problem-solving projects of Indian Army and get hands-on experience. NSUT will also facilitate capacity building through Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) and tailor-made programmes for Indian Army, strengthening indigenous innovation-driven defence preparedness.”





Complementing project involvement, NSUT commits to capacity enhancement for Army ranks via Faculty Development Programmes and specialised training regimens. These measures are crafted to elevate the technical acumen of personnel, embedding advanced AI competencies directly into operational frameworks.





In an official post on X, the ADGPI highlighted that NSUT will also deliver capacity-building initiatives, including Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) and bespoke training modules for Army personnel. These efforts aim to bolster technical proficiency within the force, promoting indigenous innovation in a rapidly evolving security landscape.





This collaboration emerges within the Army's expansive modernisation thrust, prioritising self-reliant advancements in AI, automation, and decision-support architectures for the battlefield. It dovetails seamlessly with national imperatives like indigenisation, harnessing academic prowess to innovate solutions attuned to India's strategic exigencies.





Concurrently, the Indian Army is propelling forward with the acquisition of around 850 kamikaze drones—loitering munitions complete with launchers—to arm the tri-services and elite special forces. Sources within the defence establishment note that the dossier has matured considerably, poised for ratification at a high-level Defence Acquisition Council conclave slated for late December.





Employing expedited procurement protocols, the tender favours domestic vendors, underscoring a resolute pivot to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence manufacturing. This procurement trajectory promises swifter delivery and adaptability, circumventing protracted global supply chains.





The service presently fields a robust cadre of loitering munitions, with ambitions to assimilate nearly 30,000 more across the ensuing years. This quantum leap will invigorate strike potentials and reconnaissance prowess, permeating all echelons from forward deployments to rear-area sustainment.





Integral to this overhaul, infantry battalions will each host an Ashni platoon, primed for drone orchestration in aggressive engagements against adversarial assets and counter-insurgency endeavours. Such reorientation heralds a doctrinal evolution, embedding unmanned lethality as a cornerstone of infantry tactics.





Viewed holistically, these endeavours—spanning AI-academia synergies and drone proliferation—portend a renaissance in Indian Army capabilities. They not only mitigate vulnerabilities in high-intensity conflicts but also galvanise the domestic defence-industrial base, engendering technological sovereignty and economic multipliers.





In an era defined by hybrid threats from proximate adversaries, the Army's fusion of intellectual capital with hardware induction exemplifies foresight. This dual-pronged strategy fortifies deterrence, operational agility, and innovation pipelines, ensuring India's armed forces remain ahead in the AI-augmented battlespace of tomorrow.





