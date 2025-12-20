



The DRDO's STAR (Supersonic TARget) missile program has marked a significant milestone by advancing into Phase-III, as confirmed by reports from May 2025.





This phase focuses on the intricate integration of propulsion, guidance, and control systems into complete prototypes. Teams at DRDO's facilities have already fabricated critical hardware components, including motor casings, nozzles, and associated subsystems.





Advanced validation tests are currently underway, ensuring the missile's reliability under simulated combat conditions. Combat-style flight trials have commenced, which points towards an imminent operational deployment. These trials replicate real-world scenarios, validating the missile's performance across varied altitudes and speeds.





Originally conceived as a supersonic target drone for training and testing India's air defence systems, the STAR program is now exploring combat applications. A proposed "anti-AWACS" variant remains under evaluation, indicating DRDO's ambition to extend its utility beyond mere target simulation. This evolution aligns with India's push for multi-role indigenous systems under the Make in India initiative.





To address diverse operational requirements, DRDO is pursuing two primary variants of the STAR missile. The air-launched version is designed for integration with fighter aircraft such as the LCA Tejas. It simulates high-threat air-to-air and air-to-ground engagements, including anti-radiation and anti-AWACS missions, making it invaluable for exercises like Operation Sindoor.





This air-launched STAR enhances joint-force training by mimicking adversary tactics, from electronic warfare jamming to airborne surveillance threats. Carried externally or semi-recessed on Tejas fighters, it offers realistic threat replication at supersonic speeds exceeding Mach 2. Such capabilities bolster pilot readiness against advanced airborne early warning platforms.





Complementing this is the ground-launched STAR variant, engineered for truck-mounted, mobile deployment. This configuration requires no fixed infrastructure, allowing rapid setup from shorelines, remote forward bases, or contested zones. It proves particularly versatile for Indian Navy and Army drills, simulating coastal defence and inland interception scenarios.





The ground-launched system's mobility addresses key logistical challenges in India's diverse terrain, from Himalayan borders to island territories. Launchable from modified tactical vehicles, it supports large-scale exercises without the need for costly airfields or static launchers. Defence analysts highlight its potential to revolutionise low-cost, high-fidelity target practice.





Beyond its training role, STAR's design lends itself to tactical weaponisation. Experts speculate that with minor modifications—such as enhanced warheads and seeker upgrades—it could target enemy radars and surveillance aircraft effectively. This "anti-AWACS" concept evaluates seeker technologies for locking onto airborne emitters, positioning STAR as a cost-effective alternative to pricier missiles.





Such a combat variant would fill a critical gap in India's arsenal, providing affordable suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) capabilities. Integrated with systems like the Akash-NG or QRSAM, a weaponised STAR could neutralise AWACS platforms at standoff ranges, enhancing IAF operational freedom. DRDO's evaluation draws on successful precedents like the Israeli Harop loitering munition.





Propulsion remains a cornerstone of STAR's advancement, powered by a solid-fuel rocket motor delivering sustained supersonic flight. Phase-III integrates advanced nozzles for thrust vectoring, improving manoeuvrability during terminal phases. Guidance employs inertial navigation augmented by GPS/INS, with options for data links to mimic jammed environments.





Control systems feature fly-by-wire actuators for precise trajectory control, essential for evading interceptors in trials. These subsystems have undergone static firings and captive carriage tests on Su-30MKI platforms, validating air-launch dynamics. Ground tests confirm a range exceeding 150 km, with endurance up to 10 minutes at Mach 2+.





Fabrication leverages DRDO's indigenous supply chain, with motor casings produced via advanced composites for weight reduction. Nozzles incorporate ablative materials to withstand extreme thermal loads, while subsystems like telemetry pods ensure real-time data during flights. This self-reliance minimises import dependencies, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.





Flight trials in Phase-III, conducted from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, simulate salvo launches and networked operations. Data from these tests feeds into digital twins for predictive modelling, accelerating iterations. Successful outcomes could see STAR inducted by 2027, initially for the IAF and IN.





The program's dual-use potential excites defence analysts, who view STAR as a bridge to next-generation hypersonic targets. Evolving it into a tactical missile could export well to friendly nations, boosting India's defence diplomacy. Russia-India collaborations on seeker tech may further enhance its anti-radiation precision.





Challenges persist, including seeker miniaturisation for AWACS homing and warhead integration without compromising aerodynamics. Environmental testing under high-G and EMI conditions remains critical. Yet, DRDO's track record with systems like the Rudram missile instils confidence in overcoming these hurdles.





STAR's Phase-III progression underscores DRDO's maturing expertise in supersonic systems. From training aid to potential game-changer, it exemplifies strategic foresight amid rising regional threats from China and Pakistan. Operationalisation will sharpen India's defences, ensuring superiority in contested airspace.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







