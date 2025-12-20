



India's Ministry of Defence stands on the cusp of a significant procurement decision, with the Indian Army poised to acquire 850 kamikaze drones valued at approximately ₹2,000 crore. This initiative, drawing critical lessons from the recent Operation Sindoor, aims to bolster the strike capabilities of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and special forces units.





Defence sources have confirmed that the proposal has reached an advanced stage, awaiting final approval from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in a high-level meeting slated for the last week of December 2025.





The procurement falls under the fast-track procedure, enabling swift indigenisation and deployment. The Army intends to source these loitering munitions—commonly known as kamikaze drones—along with their dedicated launchers exclusively from domestic manufacturers. This move aligns seamlessly with the 'Make in India' campaign, emphasising self-reliance in defence technology amid escalating border tensions.





At present, the Indian Army maintains a substantial inventory of loitering munitions, yet it harbours ambitious plans for expansion. Sources indicate a target of inducting nearly 30,000 such systems in the coming years, equipping all combat formations with cutting-edge drone warfare assets. This scale underscores a strategic shift towards drone-centric operations, transforming infantry units into precision strike platforms.





A pivotal change involves restructuring infantry battalions, each now set to incorporate an Ashni platoon. These specialised units will operate the drones for targeted strikes on enemy positions, as well as counterinsurgency missions. The Ashni platoons represent a tactical evolution, embedding loitering munitions at the battalion level for rapid response and overwhelming firepower.





Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, served as the catalyst for this procurement. The Army deployed drones extensively to dismantle terrorist headquarters deep inside Pakistan, achieving remarkable success. On the operation's first day, seven of nine identified high-value targets were neutralised, demonstrating the efficacy of loitering munitions in high-stakes cross-border scenarios.





The drones proved versatile beyond initial objectives, pivoting to engage Pakistan Army assets along the Line of Control. Sources report heavy casualties inflicted on adversary forces, coupled with substantial damage to border infrastructure. This real-world validation has accelerated the Army's push for mass induction, highlighting drones' role in asymmetric warfare and deterrence.





Loitering munitions, by design, offer extended endurance, autonomous navigation, and man-in-the-loop precision guidance. They loiter over battlefields, identifying targets before executing suicide dives with warheads optimised for armour penetration or structural destruction. Indigenous variants under consideration boast ranges exceeding 50 kilometres, endurance beyond two hours, and compatibility with electro-optical seekers for day-night operations.





This procurement builds on existing platforms like the Nagastra-1 and ALS-50, developed by firms such as Solar Industries and ideaForge. The Rs 2,000 crore allocation covers not only the drones but also training simulators, maintenance kits, and integration with command networks. Fast-track norms promise delivery within 12 months, minimising import dependencies prevalent in earlier acquisitions.





Strategically, the move addresses gaps exposed along the Line of China and Pakistan borders, where drone swarms could neutralise artillery, command posts, and armoured columns. It complements ongoing inductions of Akashteer and swarm drone systems, fostering a layered air defence and offensive ecosystem. The three services' joint utilisation will enhance interoperability, vital for theatre commands.





Financially, the deal stimulates the domestic ecosystem, with over 100 MSMEs poised to contribute components like seekers, propulsion units, and airframes. This infusion supports Atmanirbhar Bharat goals, potentially unlocking export avenues to friendly nations facing similar threats. Approval by the DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, would mark another milestone in India's drone warfare maturation.





Challenges persist, including counter-drone measures like electronic warfare jammers deployed by adversaries. The Army's roadmap incorporates resilient frequencies, AI-driven autonomy, and decoy swarms to mitigate these risks. Trials conducted post-Operation Sindoor have validated performance in contested electromagnetic environments.





In the broader geopolitical context, this acquisition signals India's resolve amid heightened tensions with Pakistan and China. Operation Sindoor's success has redefined retaliation doctrines, shifting from punitive strikes to sustained drone attrition. As the DAC convenes, the green light for 850 kamikaze drones promises to reshape frontline tactics, ensuring the Indian Army's edge in modern battlefields.





The infusion of 850 systems will equip over 700 infantry battalions incrementally, with priority to high-threat sectors. Special forces stand to gain man-portable variants for deep strikes, amplifying surgical precision. This procurement, rooted in operational imperatives, positions India as a frontrunner in indigenous loitering munition technology.





Based On ANI Report







