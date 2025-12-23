



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on the evening of 22 December 2025, marking a significant diplomatic engagement amid Sri Lanka's ongoing recovery from the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.





He received a warm welcome from Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ruwan Ranasinghe, upon landing. This visit underscores India's steadfast commitment to its Neighbourhood First Policy, particularly through humanitarian assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu.





In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the reception and anticipation for meetings with Sri Lankan leadership scheduled for Tuesday, 23 December. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that the trip highlights bilateral ties strengthened by India's relief efforts following the cyclone's destruction.





Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched promptly after the disaster, coordinates comprehensive support to aid Sri Lanka's rebuilding process.





India has extended robust humanitarian aid to its island neighbour, including the distribution of dry ration packets to affected families. Last week, the Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy, under Operation Sagar Bandhu, delivered these essentials to 86 families in the Dickwella estate of Badulla District. The effort unfolded in the presence of local parliamentarians Kitnan Selvaraj and Ambika Samuel, alongside officials and estate management.





The Assistant High Commission shared details on X, reaffirming India's solidarity: "India continues to support Sri Lanka and its people as they rebuild and move forward." This ground-level intervention exemplifies the proactive nature of India's assistance, targeting vulnerable communities hardest hit by the cyclone's fury.





Further bolstering these efforts, the Indian Army's 60 Parachute Field Hospital provided critical medical relief in Sri Lanka's Uva Province. An 85-member team from the Indian Army Medical Services (IAMS), led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, operated in the cyclone-ravaged Mahiyanganaya area from 2 to 12 December 2025. The contingent delivered comprehensive medical, surgical, and dental care to over 7,000 civilians.





On 14 December 2025, the Sri Lankan Army formally commended the Indian team's contributions at the Army Cantonment in Panagoda. The recognition celebrated the mission's exceptional humanitarian impact and professional excellence amid the disaster's aftermath. Such commendations highlight the high regard for India's rapid and effective response capabilities.





Jaishankar's visit occurs against the backdrop of Cyclone Ditwah's widespread devastation, which inflicted severe damage across Sri Lanka earlier in December. The cyclone's high winds, heavy rains, and flooding displaced thousands and overwhelmed local infrastructure. India's Operation Sagar Bandhu emerged as a cornerstone of relief, encompassing food distribution, medical aid, and logistical support.





This diplomatic outreach builds on longstanding India-Sri Lanka relations, rooted in shared maritime heritage and mutual security interests in the Indian Ocean Region. Past collaborations, from economic partnerships to defence exchanges, now extend to disaster resilience. Jaishankar's engagements are poised to deepen coordination on recovery initiatives and future preparedness.





The MEA's statement positions the visit as a reaffirmation of India's proactive neighbourhood diplomacy. By prioritising swift aid, India not only alleviates immediate suffering but also fosters goodwill that underpins strategic cooperation. Discussions tomorrow may address long-term reconstruction, climate vulnerability, and enhanced bilateral mechanisms for crisis response.





Sri Lanka's leadership, grappling with the cyclone's economic toll, welcomes this high-level interaction. India's assistance alleviates pressure on Colombo's resources, strained by recovery demands. Operation Sagar Bandhu's multifaceted approach—spanning rations, healthcare, and commendations—demonstrates a holistic strategy aligned with India's global humanitarian footprint.





Looking ahead, Jaishankar's meetings could pave the way for expanded collaboration in areas like disaster management training and infrastructure resilience. This visit reinforces India's role as a reliable partner, embodying the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam— the world is one family. As Sri Lanka rebuilds, such ties promise enduring stability in South Asia.





India's response to Cyclone Ditwah mirrors its history of aiding neighbours during crises, from Nepal's earthquakes to Maldives' floods. Operation Sagar Bandhu, tailored for maritime neighbours, leverages India's naval and air assets for rapid deployment. The initiative's success in Sri Lanka elevates its model for regional humanitarian frameworks.





EAM Jaishankar's Colombo sojourn on 22-23 December 2025 encapsulates diplomacy in action. Through Operation Sagar Bandhu's tangible impacts—from ration distributions to medical marvels—India exemplifies leadership. These efforts not only mend cyclone wounds but also weave stronger bilateral fabrics for the future.





