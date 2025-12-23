



The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence has signalled its openness to Germany joining the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), a sixth-generation fighter jet initiative shared with Italy and Japan. according to a report by UK Defence Journal.





This development arises amid mounting concerns over the stability of the rival Future Combat Air System (FCAS), in which Germany partners with France and Spain. On 18 December 2025, Defence Minister Luke Pollard addressed parliamentary questions on the matter, affirming that discussions have occurred while stressing the program's focus on timely delivery.





Pollard stated that the GCAP partners remain committed to providing vital military capability at pace, explicitly noting their willingness to welcome additional partners.





He observed: “As partners we have maintained that we remain open to other partners joining… The UK and our GCAP partners, Italy and Japan, are focused on delivering this vital military capability at pace.”





This position aligns with recent overtures from Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, who highlighted conditions being set for newcomers, naming Germany alongside potential participants like Australia.





GCAP, rooted in the UK's Tempest concept, targets a supersonic, AI-enabled stealth fighter integrated with loyal wingman drones and advanced sensors, aiming for operational service by 2035.





The program has progressed swiftly, with a joint venture headquarters established in the United Kingdom and demonstrator flights planned for 2027. Its equal-partnership model has supported thousands of skilled jobs and positions it as a leader in next-generation combat air power.





In contrast, FCAS faces severe challenges, with estimates placing its cost at €100 billion and full collaborative combat capability not expected until 2040. Persistent disputes between France's Dassault Aviation and Germany's Airbus over workshare, intellectual property, and leadership roles have stalled progress. A recent meeting of the three nations' defence ministers failed to resolve core issues, including the 'combat cloud' and drone systems, fuelling reports of potential downsizing or outright collapse.





Speculation of Germany's departure from FCAS has intensified, with voices in Berlin, such as CDU/CSU rapporteur Volker Mayer-Lay, calling for termination to avoid further damage to industry and trust. Mayer-Lay argued that a controlled withdrawal poses no security risk and offers a fresh start, preserving German aerospace expertise amid Franco-German frictions. Dassault has indicated it could proceed alone, potentially side-lining Spain and leaving Germany to explore alternatives like GCAP.





Germany's potential entry into GCAP could reshape European defence aviation dynamics, enhancing industrial collaboration and NATO interoperability. While GCAP's advanced stage might limit Berlin to non-equal footing, it promises access to superior range, payload, and adaptability in a 'system of systems' architecture.





This shift underscores broader tensions in pan-European projects, where national priorities and industrial rivalries often hinder unity.





The United Kingdom's pragmatic invitation reflects strategic foresight amid rising geopolitical threats, bolstering export potential and countering adversaries' advances. GCAP's momentum contrasts sharply with FCAS's uncertainties, positioning it as a viable lifeline for Germany's fighter requirements. As discussions evolve, this could herald greater transatlantic and Indo-Pacific alignment in combat air capabilities.





