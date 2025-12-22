



Ex-Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a scathing indictment of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, accusing it of manufacturing hostility towards India and empowering extremists.





In an exclusive email interview with ANI on 22 December 2025, she claimed that recent unrest in Bangladesh, including violence targeting Indian interests, stems directly from the regime's policies.





Hasina asserted that "this hostility is being manufactured by extremists who have been emboldened by the Yunus regime." She pointed to attacks on the Indian embassy, media offices, and minorities, linking them to actors whom the interim government has allegedly shielded and promoted.





The former leader highlighted the safety concerns for Indian diplomats in Dhaka, stating that a responsible administration would protect diplomatic missions. Instead, she alleged, Yunus grants immunity to perpetrators, whom he reportedly calls "warriors," while releasing convicted terrorists from prison.





Addressing the International Crimes Tribunal's verdict against her, Hasina dismissed it as a politically motivated witch hunt. She claimed denial of legal representation and due process, insisting the tribunal served to eliminate the Awami League rather than deliver justice.





Despite these charges, Hasina expressed faith in Bangladesh's constitutional traditions. She predicted that with restored legitimate governance and judicial independence, true justice would emerge.





She vehemently opposed the upcoming February elections, from which the Awami League has been barred. "An election without the Awami League is not an election, but a coronation," she declared, warning of mass disenfranchisement and a resultant government lacking moral authority.





Hasina rejected calls for her extradition as desperate manoeuvres by a floundering Yunus administration. She affirmed her willingness to return only under a legitimate government with an independent judiciary, confident of acquittal in fair proceedings.





Explaining her flight from Bangladesh, she emphasised it was to avert bloodshed, not evade justice. She accused the interim regime of engineering strains in India-Bangladesh ties, including summoning the Indian envoy, through adversarial posturing and failure to safeguard minorities.





Hasina praised India as Bangladesh's steadfast partner, whose deep bilateral relationship would outlast the current interim setup. She cited the killing of Sharif Usman Hadi as emblematic of rampant lawlessness under Yunus, where violence has become normalised.





The ex-Prime Minister warned that persistent instability erodes Bangladesh's international credibility. She voiced alarm over the rising influence of Islamist forces, alleging Yunus has appointed extremists to cabinet posts and integrated terror-linked groups into public life.





"This should alarm not only India, but every nation invested in South Asian stability," Hasina stated, lamenting the erosion of Bangladesh's secular character—a former national strength.





She condemned provocative rhetoric from some Bangladeshi leaders referencing India's Siliguri Corridor, or "Chicken's Neck," as dangerous and unrepresentative of public sentiment. Such statements, she argued, threaten a vital neighbour essential for trade and transit.





On signs of deepening Pakistan-Bangladesh ties, Hasina criticised Yunus for lacking any electoral mandate to realign foreign policy. She insisted that once democracy returns, Bangladesh's diplomacy would prioritise national interests, with India relations enduring fundamentally.





Hasina reiterated her lifelong commitment to Bangladesh's security, tying her political destiny to the nation's welfare. Her interview underscores deepening India-Bangladesh frictions amid Bangladesh's political turmoil, with implications for regional stability.





Based On ANI Report







