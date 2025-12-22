



Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has issued a stark ultimatum to Afghanistan's Taliban regime, demanding that it choose between supporting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and maintaining relations with Pakistan.





Speaking at the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad on 10 December 2025, Munir highlighted the infiltration of militants across the porous border, asserting that approximately 70 per cent of TTP formations entering Pakistan consist of Afghan nationals.





This revelation underscores the escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, where Pakistan accuses the Taliban of harbouring TTP fighters responsible for a surge in terrorist attacks within its borders.





Munir posed a rhetorical question during his address: "Is Afghanistan not spilling the blood of our Pakistani children?" His words, selectively broadcast on local television on 21 December 2025, reflect growing frustration over Afghanistan's alleged complicity in cross-border terrorism.





The Field Marshal's speech was steeped in Islamic rhetoric, drawing parallels between contemporary Pakistan and the prophetic state established 1,400 years ago in the Arabian Peninsula, now encompassing Saudi Arabia.





He emphasised that in an Islamic state, no individual or group can declare jihad without the explicit authority of the state. "No one can issue a fatwa for jihad without the order and permission and will of those vested with the authority," Munir declared, positioning Pakistan as the sole legitimate arbiter of such matters.





Munir further bolstered his address with Quranic verses and references to Pakistan's unique role among the 57 Islamic countries worldwide. He described Pakistan as the "protectors of Haramain Sharifain," alluding to Mecca and Medina, and invoked divine intervention during the recent May 2025 conflict with India. "We felt it [divine help]," he claimed, linking national security to spiritual legitimacy.





The context of this "May conflict" traces back to India's Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May 2025, in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. Indian forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, sparking four days of intense aerial and artillery exchanges. The clashes concluded on 10 May with a mutual ceasefire, averting full-scale war but leaving lingering suspicions on both sides.





Munir's invocation of divine aid in this episode serves to rally domestic support, portraying the Pakistan Army as not only a military bulwark but a divinely ordained guardian of Islamic sanctity. This narrative aligns with his broader strategy to frame counter-terrorism efforts against TTP as a defence of Pakistan's Islamic identity, thereby delegitimising the militants' religious claims.





The TTP, designated a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, has intensified operations since the Taliban's 2021 takeover in Afghanistan, exploiting safe havens across the Durand Line. Pakistani officials report thousands of attacks, resulting in hundreds of security personnel and civilian deaths in 2025 alone.





Munir's disclosure of Afghan dominance in TTP ranks amplifies calls for decisive action, potentially including cross-border operations reminiscent of those conducted in the past.





Afghanistan's Taliban leadership has repeatedly denied sheltering TTP, insisting that the group operates independently and that Pakistan must address its internal governance failures. However, intelligence assessments from Western and regional sources corroborate Pakistan's claims, noting training camps and logistical support in eastern Afghan provinces like Khost and Paktika.





This public admonition from Munir signals a hardening of Pakistan's stance, possibly foreshadowing diplomatic isolation of the Taliban or escalated military pressure. Relations between the two neighbours have deteriorated amid mutual accusations, with Pakistan conducting airstrikes into Afghanistan as recently as November 2025, prompting Taliban vows of retaliation.





Domestically, Munir's address resonates with religious scholars and conservative segments, reinforcing the military's influence in shaping national discourse on security and faith. The selective release of clips—official details remain sparse—suggests a calculated media strategy to amplify key messages without full exposure.





Geopolitically, the ultimatum complicates Afghanistan's position vis-à-vis regional powers. China, a key Pakistani ally with stakes in Afghan minerals and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has urged restraint but prioritises stability. India, meanwhile, views TTP's activities through the lens of broader South Asian militancy, potentially leveraging the rift to highlight Pakistan's dual-use terror infrastructure.





As 2025 draws to a close, Munir's words mark a pivotal moment in Pak-Afghan dynamics, where ideological appeals intersect with hard security imperatives. The Taliban's response—whether concessions against TTP or defiant posturing—could redefine border security and bilateral ties for years ahead.





Agencies







