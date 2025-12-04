



The French Embassy in India extended warm wishes to the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day 2025, underlining the strong naval partnership between France and India.





In a message shared on the social media platform X, the embassy highlighted the ongoing collaboration through the induction of Rafale Marine aircraft, the Maritime Cooperation Dialogue, and regular joint exercises and patrols.





This cooperation aims to boost India's strategic autonomy, contributing to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region.





The Indian Navy marked Navy Day 2025 with an Operational Demonstration held at Shangumugham, Thiruvananthapuram. This choice of location reflects the Navy's effort to broaden public engagement by conducting the event beyond its major naval bases. Earlier celebrations were hosted in Puri, Odisha, and Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, indicating a continued commitment to reaching out to different coastal regions in India.





This mega event offered citizens a rare glimpse into the Indian Navy’s multi-domain operational capabilities. It showcased the Navy’s advanced operational platforms and highlighted its role as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The event was aligned with the MAHASAGAR vision, emphasising mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across maritime regions.





Throughout the demonstration, coordinated manoeuvres by frontline naval platforms illustrated the Navy's capacity to project power and precision across the maritime spectrum. The event displayed seamless integration of surface vessels, submarines, and aerial assets, underscoring the Navy’s readiness to secure India’s extensive maritime frontiers effectively.





In line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the demonstration put a spotlight on a range of indigenously built naval assets. These platforms symbolise India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and reflect sustained efforts under the ‘Make in India’ vision. The emphasis on domestically produced technology demonstrates the Navy’s ambition to evolve into a modern, technologically advanced, and future-ready maritime force.





The celebration also highlighted the Navy's state of preparedness and its deterrent capabilities, exemplified through Operation Sindoor. This operation showcased the Navy's ability to conduct swift, precise, and dominant strikes, reinforcing the force’s operational excellence. The demonstration paid tribute to the professionalism, discipline, and courage of the men and women serving in the Indian Navy, who play a crucial role in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and maritime interests.





Navy Day also serves as a powerful reminder of the Indian Navy’s distinguished role during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. During the conflict, Indian missile boats launched a decisive attack on Karachi harbour as part of Operation Trident, significantly crippling enemy naval and coastal defences. This historic achievement continues to inspire the Navy’s commitment to excellence and maritime dominance.





Navy Day 2025 was both a celebration of the Indian Navy’s achievements and a clear demonstration of its continuous growth and strategic importance in the region. The event reinforced India’s maritime capabilities and its dedication to securing a stable and cooperative maritime environment through strong bilateral partnerships and indigenous technological advancement.





Based On ANI Report







