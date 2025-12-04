



President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day, celebrated annually on 4 December.





The day commemorates the Indian Navy’s pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, particularly highlighting the success of Operation Trident, during which Indian forces sank four Pakistani naval vessels, including the notable PNS Khaibar.





In her message, President Murmu paid tribute to the Navy personnel, veterans, and their families. She emphasised the Navy’s unwavering commitment and courage in safeguarding India’s maritime borders and national interests.





The President noted the Navy’s significant contributions, from securing vital trade routes and bolstering the blue economy to leading humanitarian missions, reflecting the discipline and responsibility embodied by the force.





Prime Minister Modi, through a post on X, praised the exceptional courage and determination of the Indian Navy. He recognised the Navy’s role in protecting Indian shores and upholding maritime interests.





The Prime Minister highlighted recent efforts towards self-reliance and modernisation, which have strengthened India’s security infrastructure. Modi fondly recalled celebrating Diwali aboard INS Vikrant earlier in the year, sharing a personal connection with Naval personnel and wishing them success in their future endeavours.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the Indian Navy as the “citadel of our pride,” commending the Navy’s valiant defence of the nation’s maritime frontiers. He lauded the Navy’s enduring spirit and ultimate sacrifices that continue to inspire future generations of warriors. Shah paid homage to fallen Naval personnel who gave their lives for the country’s security and prosperity.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh acknowledged the Navy’s crucial role in protecting India's maritime interests and advancing the nation’s vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). He extended warm greetings to all Indian Navy personnel and their families, recognising the Navy as the largest resident naval power in the Indian Ocean. The Minister expressed confidence in the force's professionalism, vigilance, and dedication to underpin India’s journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).





The Navy Day celebrations included a grand ‘Operational Demonstration’ held off the coast of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on 3 December. The display showcased the Indian Navy’s multi-domain capabilities and operational readiness to a wide array of dignitaries. President Murmu, as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, witnessed the event from Shangumugham Beach.





The demonstration involved 19 major warships, including the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the stealth frigate INS Udaygiri. It featured a submarine, four fast intervention vessels, and 32 aircraft including fighter jets, surveillance planes, and helicopters.





This impressive showcase underlined the Navy’s comprehensive operational strength and its preparedness to counter varied maritime threats while safeguarding national security.





The Indian Navy’s continued growth and modernisation are vital to India’s strategic interests in the Indian Ocean Region. Navy Day celebrations this year reflected a strong message of resilience, technological advancement, and the steadfast spirit of those who serve at sea to protect the nation’s sovereignty and contribute to global maritime stability.





Based On ANI Report







