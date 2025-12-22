



Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has delivered the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) INS Anjadip to the Indian Navy, marking the shipyard's fifth warship handover in 2025.





This delivery occurred at Chennai Port Trust, where Rear Admiral Gautam Marwaha, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Technical) of the Eastern Naval Command, accepted the vessel on behalf of the Navy.





INS Anjadip represents the third vessel in an eight-ship series being constructed by GRSE for enhanced coastal defence capabilities. It is the 115th warship built by the Kolkata-based shipyard and the 77th delivered specifically to the Indian Navy, underscoring GRSE's pivotal role in India's maritime security ecosystem. The rapid succession of this delivery, coming less than four months after INS Androth on 13 September 2025, highlights GRSE's accelerated production efficiency.





Earlier in 2025, GRSE achieved a remarkable feat by delivering four other warships ahead of Anjadip: the Advanced Guided Missile Frigate INS Himgiri, the first two ASW SWCs INS Arnala and INS Androth, and the Survey Vessel (Large) INS Ikshak. All four have been commissioned into service, a rare accomplishment for any Indian shipyard in a single year.





This milestone reflects GRSE's commitment to timely execution amid growing defence demands.





The ASW SWC class, including Anjadip, excels in sub-surface surveillance, search-and-attack missions, and coordinated operations with aircraft in coastal waters. These 77.6-metre-long vessels displace around 900 tons, achieve speeds up to 25 knots, and boast endurance exceeding 1,800 nautical miles at 14 knots. Equipped with hull-mounted sonar, low-frequency variable depth sonar, combat management systems, lightweight torpedoes, and anti-submarine rockets, they accommodate 57 personnel, including seven officers.





Anjadip's propulsion features three water jets powered by marine diesel engines, ensuring exceptional agility and a shallow draught of just 2.7 metres for operations in littoral zones.





A standout feature is the indigenous 30 mm Naval Surface Gun, manufactured by GRSE itself, contributing to nearly 88 per cent indigenous content across the platform. This aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on imports while bolstering self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





GRSE's order book remains robust, standing at approximately ₹20,205 crore as of September 2025, encompassing 10 projects with 40 marine platforms. The shipyard is actively constructing 12 additional warships, including two P17A advanced stealth frigates, five more ASW SWCs, a Survey Vessel (Large), and four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels.





Negotiations for high-value contracts, such as the ₹25,000 crore Next Generation Corvette project, are underway, with potential awards by late 2025 or FY26.





Financially, GRSE demonstrates strong performance, with FY2025 revenue reaching ₹5,410 crore, up 39 per cent year-on-year, and profit after tax surging 47.62 per cent to ₹527 crore. The company has become debt-free for the first time in five years, while return on equity climbed to 25.36 per cent. Q2 FY2026 results further impressed, with revenue up 46 per cent to ₹1,680 crore and an interim dividend of ₹5.75 per share declared.





Market response to GRSE's deliveries has been positive, with shares trading at ₹2,921 as of late November 2025, reflecting a one-year return of 107 per cent and a market cap of over ₹33,500 crore.





Analyst sentiment leans bullish, with two 'Strong Buy' ratings from three analysts, despite a high PE ratio of 54. The shipyard's focus on indigenisation and execution positions it as a leader in India's defence shipbuilding sector.





This delivery not only enhances the Navy's shallow-water anti-submarine capabilities but also signals GRSE's readiness for future large-scale projects like P17 Bravo frigates. As India prioritises maritime security against regional threats, GRSE's track record—building 803 platforms since 1961—ensures sustained contributions to national defence.

Based On ANI Report







