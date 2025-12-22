



India's Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is advancing plans for its second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu, poised to enable 20-25 launches annually once operational.





This coastal facility, spanning 2,300 acres in Thoothukudi district, will primarily support Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs) with payloads up to 500 kg, complementing the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.





Construction progresses steadily, with commissioning targeted for December 2026 or the financial year 2026-27, following land acquisition completion and allocation of ₹985.96 crore, of which ₹389.58 crore has been utilised as of mid-2025.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in February 2024 via video conferencing, marking a key milestone for India's space infrastructure expansion. ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan recently confirmed the site's readiness for around 25 launches per year, including up to 24 using a mobile launch structure that facilitates rapid integration and checkout. This capability aligns with SSLV's quick turnaround and launch-on-demand features, ideal for commercial, academic, and defence missions targeting low Earth orbits.





Kulasekarapattinam's strategic location near the equator offers direct southward trajectories over the Indian Ocean, avoiding landmasses and eliminating the need for fuel-intensive dogleg manoeuvres required at Sriharikota to bypass Sri Lanka.





Such geometry enhances payload performance, enabling SSLVs to deliver approximately 300 kg to sun-synchronous polar orbits—superior to launches from the existing site. Safer ascent paths and improved efficiency for Earth observation satellites position the spaceport as a game-changer for polar and sun-synchronous missions.





The facility will incorporate about 35 specialised infrastructures, including a launch pad, rocket integration units, ground range systems, checkout facilities, and the innovative mobile launch structure with onboard computers.





These elements support both ISRO and non-government entities (NGEs), fostering private sector participation in small satellite launches. By decongesting Sriharikota, which will prioritise larger PSLV, GSLV, and human spaceflight missions like Gaganyaan, Kulasekarapattinam elevates India's overall launch cadence.





This development bolsters India's competitiveness in the burgeoning global small-satellite market, where demand for cost-effective, frequent rideshares surges. The spaceport promises economic upliftment in southern Tamil Nadu through skilled employment, aerospace investments, and STEM ecosystem growth.





As ISRO eyes its first SSLV launch from the site potentially by late 2027, subject to Prime Ministerial announcement, the project underscores India's indigenisation drive and space economy ambitions.





​Agencies





​