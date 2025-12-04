



Gujarat ATS has uncovered a significant espionage network, arresting two individuals, including a Subedar in the Indian Army, for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan.





The accused Subedar, AK Singh, was residing in Goa, while the other suspect, Rashmani Pal, was apprehended in Daman. Both were reportedly in direct contact with Pakistani handlers and face accusations of passing on classified military details.





This espionage activity highlights ongoing security challenges within sensitive military domains. The arrested individuals are believed to have compromised key defence information, potentially threatening national security. Investigations are ongoing to identify if there are further links or additional members within this spy network.





In a related case in Haryana, police have detained Rizwan, a lawyer from Nuh district, on charges of spying for Pakistan’s ISI and engaging in terror funding. Authorities revealed that Rizwan conducted financial transactions associated with terror funding by travelling to Punjab five times in the last three months. The total amount moved via hawala channels connected to terrorist operatives is suspected to be around ₹45 lakh.





Further inquiries indicate that handlers operating across Punjab, including networks linked to Pathankot, laundered over ₹1 crore within a short period to facilitate terror activities. This laundering effort underscores the sophisticated financial networks used to support terrorism funded externally.





During investigations, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) initially detained Musharraf, a friend of Rizwan, but released him after questioning. Subsequently, the SIT arrested Ajay Arora from Malaysian Patti in Jalandhar for allegedly sending money to Rizwan through hawala and aiding these transactions.





Both cases demonstrate the ongoing threat posed by espionage and terror funding networks aimed at destabilising India’s internal security. Enforcement agencies continue to intensify their efforts to dismantle such networks that compromise national safety through clandestine information sharing and illegal financial channels.





Agencies







