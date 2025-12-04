



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a nuanced critique of the rising resistance against skilled immigration in Western countries during India's World Annual Conclave 2025 held in New Delhi.





Addressing concerns regarding the backlash against the movement of foreign professionals, Jaishankar highlighted that the debate often misses the underlying causes of socio-economic challenges faced by these nations.





He asserted that excessive restrictions on immigration by countries such as the United States and European states could prove counterproductive, leading these nations to become "net losers." According to Jaishankar, the apprehension surrounding skilled immigration frequently obscures deeper structural issues which have been building up for decades.





Jaishankar pointed to the policy decisions made over the past twenty years, particularly those concerning the relocation of industries and businesses overseas, as primary contributors to current economic difficulties. He emphasised that these were deliberate and conscious strategies chosen by Western governments, placing the onus of rectification back on those policymakers rather than on the immigrant workforce.





He urged that the real task lies in communicating the shared advantages of talent mobility, arguing that the free flow of skilled professionals benefits all countries involved. Jaishankar warned that erecting too many barriers to the movement of talent risks harming the economic interests of the very nations that seek to restrict it.





Drawing attention to the global shift towards advanced manufacturing and high-technology industries, he insisted that the demand for skilled labour will only accelerate. Jaishankar highlighted the inherent structural constraints in domestic talent pools, which often develop too slowly to meet rapidly expanding economic needs.





This structural impediment creates tension within societies, especially where political pressures conflict with economic imperatives. Jaishankar observed that while these tensions are palpable, Western countries are likely to find a pragmatic balance between protectionist politics and the realities of maintaining growth and competitiveness.





Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism that these nations will eventually achieve a modest understanding—a "vivendi"—to manage immigration policies in ways that accommodate both economic needs and political concerns. His remarks stressed the importance of long-term strategic thinking over short-term populist reactions.





Jaishankar’s address was a call for sober reflection by Western policymakers. He underscored that the success and sustainability of advanced economies hinge significantly on their openness to international talent, and that their future prosperity depends on embracing, not resisting, skilled immigration.