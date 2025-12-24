



A senior youth leader from Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Kamran Saeed Usmani, has provoked India with a stark warning over Bangladesh's sovereignty.





In a video message, Usmani declared that any Indian move against Dhaka would trigger a response from Islamabad, emphasising that "the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani armed forces, and our missiles are not far away."





He accused India of regional conspiracies, including water diversion and fomenting discord among Muslims, while vowing resistance to New Delhi's alleged "Akhand Bharat ideology."





Usmani's rhetoric aligns with growing Pakistan-Bangladesh ties under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's interim government. Since Yunus assumed power in August 2024 following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, Dhaka has prioritised closer cooperation with Islamabad, including trade, youth exchanges, and defence discussions.





High-level Pakistani visits, such as by Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, have spotlighted mutual interests in investment and military collaboration.





Reports indicate Bangladesh and Pakistan are negotiating a formal defence pact, potentially mirroring Islamabad's agreement with Saudi Arabia, amid concerns over nuclear dimensions.





Pakistani officials, including ISI head Lt General Asim Malik, have frequented Dhaka, raising alarms in New Delhi about a strategic realignment that could challenge India on its eastern flank. Usmani advocated for joint military bases and sea control to counter India, suggesting coordinated pressure from west and east alongside China.





Echoing this tension, Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah issued threats at a Dhaka rally, warning of retaliation if India shelters forces undermining Bangladeshi sovereignty. Abdullah, a key figure in the 2024 uprising, stated that destabilising Bangladesh would spread "fire of resistance beyond borders," pledging refuge to separatists from India's "Seven Sisters" northeastern states. His remarks, met with applause, referenced alleged Indian election interference and border sensitivities.





India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly rejected these narratives as baseless propaganda by "extremist elements." Officials clarified that New Delhi has never permitted its territory for anti-Bangladesh activities and urged Dhaka's interim government to investigate incidents thoroughly and ensure law and order ahead of February elections.





The MEA highlighted failures in protecting minorities, including Hindus, and curbing radical resurgence under Yunus.





Bilateral strains have deepened since Hasina's fall, with visa suspensions, protests, and violence like the killing of a Hindu leader in Mymensingh exacerbating frictions. Yet, Bangladesh's Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed signalled reconciliation efforts, noting Yunus's personal push to normalise ties and announcing rice imports from India to bolster economic links. He stressed avoiding third-party provocations while prioritising national interests.





These developments reflect a volatile regional dynamic, with Pakistan leveraging Bangladesh's shift to amplify anti-India posturing. Usmani's missile threats, though from a youth wing leader rather than official policy, underscore Islamabad's opportunistic narrative amid defence overtures.





For India, the convergence of Pakistani rhetoric, Bangladeshi threats, and Yunus's Pakistan tilt poses strategic risks, particularly along the north-eastern border. Dhaka's overtures to import from both nations suggest pragmatic balancing, but unresolved accusations risk further escalation.





Based On NDTV Report







