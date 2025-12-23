



IG Drones has rebranded as IG Defence, marking a significant expansion from its origins in unmanned aerial systems to a comprehensive defence technology portfolio. This transition underscores the company's commitment to developing indigenous systems tailored to India's operational needs across land, air, sea, and space domains.





The rebranding reflects lessons drawn from recent conflicts and deployments, such as Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the demand for platforms optimised for Indian terrain and mission profiles. Operation Sindoor, executed in May 2025, involved precision missile strikes against terror infrastructure, demonstrating the efficacy of indigenous technologies in asymmetric warfare,





To bolster its capabilities, IG Defence has inducted retired senior military officers into its leadership. Lt General Anil Kumar Samantara (Retd), former Director General of Infantry, will spearhead efforts in land systems and mission-critical platforms. His expertise ensures product development aligns closely with ground realities faced by infantry units.





Lt General Anil Chait (Retd), previously Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, contributes profound knowledge in joint operations and integrated theatre planning. Air Commodore Rajendra N. Gaekwad (Retd), an ex-Indian Air Force officer, advises on aviation and autonomous systems, bridging the gap between aerial operations and cutting-edge drone technologies.





Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO of IG Defence, emphasised that the rebranding signifies a deeper responsibility amid evolving warfare dynamics. He noted that future conflicts will hinge on intelligence, autonomy, and multi-domain integration, positioning IG Defence to deliver world-class, India-made solutions that curtail long-term import dependencies.





Beyond drones, the company is advancing combat and transport aircraft technologies, tactical interceptors, border defence architectures, and autonomous naval platforms. It is also innovating in armoured mobility, space-based surveillance, sensors, secure communications, AI-driven command systems, electronic warfare, and cyber defence frameworks.





This diversification aligns seamlessly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which has propelled defence production to ₹1.27 lakh crore and exports to ₹21,083 crore. IG Defence pledges continued collaboration with defence research organisations like DRDO and frontline operational units, evolving from a niche supplier to a strategic long-term partner.





Founded in 2018 in Noida, IG Defence builds on its UAV heritage to forge sovereign, interoperable systems battle-tested for real-world conditions. By fusing private innovation with military acumen, the firm aims to equip India's armed forces with reliable technologies for both peacetime vigilance and conflict readiness.





