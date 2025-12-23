



Sarla Aviation, a Bangalore-based start-up, has commenced ground testing of its half-scale eVTOL demonstrator, SYL-X1, marking a pivotal milestone in India's pursuit of certified, domestically developed vertical flight technology.





This development shifts the company's air-taxi program from digital simulations and laboratory trials into rigorous aircraft-scale validation, focusing on structural integrity, propulsion systems, and safety architecture.





With a wingspan of 7.5 metres, the SYL-X1 stands as the largest private eVTOL demonstrator under development in India, achieved in just nine months at a fraction of the capital intensity seen in comparable global programs.





Unlike smaller academic or remote-controlled prototypes, this aircraft incorporates certification intent from the outset, serving as a critical precursor to Sarla's planned full-scale eVTOL with a 15-metre wingspan.





The ground testing phase, initiated at the company's Bengaluru facility, validates key engineering aspects essential for commercial viability, including electric propulsion integration and system-level reliability.





Rakesh Gaonkar, co-founder and chief technology officer, emphasised that this achievement demonstrates the capability of Indian engineering teams to meet global standards in creating a scalable, India-owned platform.





Sarla Aviation's rapid progress underscores the maturation of India's private aerospace sector, positioning the nation among a select few advancing industrial-scale vertical flight systems.





Over the development period, the team expanded from two founders to nearly 70 engineers, while delivering a full-scale static aircraft for display at Bharat Mobility and securing $13 million in funding across pre-seed, seed, and Series A rounds led by investors like Accel and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.





This milestone extends beyond the aircraft itself, encompassing the establishment of a certification-aligned test ecosystem amid a maturing domestic supply chain.





Sarla's technology roadmap prioritises helicopter-class mission endurance, leveraging electric propulsion to slash operating costs, complexity, and maintenance demands compared to traditional helicopters.





Built entirely to global aerospace standards in India, the SYL-X1 highlights Sarla Aviation's commitment to safe, economically viable urban air mobility solutions tailored for India's congested cities.





The company's focus on endurance, scalability, and operational reliability positions it as a frontrunner in next-generation aviation, potentially revolutionising intra-city travel by 2029.





As India accelerates its 'Make in India' initiatives in advanced air mobility, Sarla Aviation's execution speed and engineering depth signal a new era of indigenous innovation in eVTOL technology.





This ground testing commencement not only validates core design principles but also bolsters confidence in achieving certification and commercial production timelines.





Based On ET Manufacturing Report







