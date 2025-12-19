



Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, extended a heartfelt 'Namaste' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he bid farewell at the conclusion of the Indian leader's two-day visit to Muscat.





This traditional Indian gesture underscored the profound warmth and cultural affinity between the two nations. The symbolic act highlighted the depth of bilateral ties, blending Omani hospitality with Indian traditions.





Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, who is the brother of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, personally saw off Prime Minister Modi on Thursday. The visit, rich in both substance and symbolism, marked a pivotal moment in India-Oman relations. It coincided with the completion of 70 years of diplomatic engagement between the two countries.





A landmark achievement during the visit was the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, alongside Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, formalised the pact. This agreement promises to fortify economic collaboration, opening new avenues for trade, investment, and mutual prosperity.





Prime Minister Modi received the prestigious 'Order of Oman' from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said. The honour recognises Modi's exceptional contributions to strengthening India-Oman ties and his visionary leadership on the global stage. Instituted in 1970 by the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the award is reserved for select international figures who have advanced public service and bilateral relations.





In dedicating the accolade, Prime Minister Modi emphasised its significance as a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Oman. He described it as a reflection of the affection shared by India's 1.4 billion people and the people of Oman. The timing of the conferment amplified its importance, aligning with seven decades of diplomatic history.





The visit reinforced the strategic partnership between the two nations, evident in high-level discussions on defence, security, and regional stability. Oman, a key player in the Gulf, shares India's commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. Enhanced cooperation in these areas promises to bolster mutual interests amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Economic dimensions dominated the agenda, with the CEPA poised to boost bilateral trade beyond current levels. Sectors such as energy, logistics, and technology stand to benefit significantly. The agreement aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative and Oman's diversification efforts away from oil dependency.





Cultural exchanges added another layer to the visit's success. The 'Namaste' gesture by Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said symbolised mutual respect and people-to-people bonds. Indian expatriates in Oman, numbering over 700,000, form a vital bridge, contributing immensely to the Sultanate's economy and society.





Prime Minister Modi's engagements extended to interactions with Omani business leaders and the Indian diaspora. These meetings fostered goodwill and explored collaborative opportunities. The visit's outcomes signal a new chapter in India-Oman relations, blending tradition with forward-looking strategies.





As Prime Minister Modi departed Muscat, the gestures of camaraderie left an indelible mark. The two-day sojourn not only celebrated historical ties but also laid the groundwork for future partnerships. India and Oman emerge stronger, united by shared values and strategic convergence.





Based On ANI Report







