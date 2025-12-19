



India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a remarkable diplomatic milestone with the conferment of Oman's highest civilian honour, the Order of Oman (First Class), during his recent two-day state visit to Muscat.





This prestigious award, presented by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on 18 December 2025, marks the 29th such top foreign honour bestowed upon him, highlighting his personal diplomacy and India's ascending global stature.





The Order of Oman, instituted in 1970 by the Sultanate's founding father Sultan Qaboos bin Said, recognises exceptional contributions to bilateral relations, public diplomacy, and global peace. PM Modi's receipt of this decoration underscores the deepening strategic partnership between India and Oman, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.





In a heartfelt response shared on X, PM Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India, their shared ancestors, and the seafarers who forged enduring links across the Arabian Sea. He emphasised centuries-old maritime trade routes from Mandvi to Muscat, portraying the award as a symbol of mutual affection and trust between the two nations.





The Ministry of External Affairs echoed this sentiment, describing the conferment as a tribute to the warmth shared by India's 1.4 billion people and the people of Oman. This gesture during PM Modi's visit to conclude his three-nation tour amplifies the significance of their Strategic Partnership.





This latest accolade joins an illustrious array of 28 prior highest civilian honours from diverse nations, reflecting PM Modi's extensive global outreach since assuming office in 2014. These awards span Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific, evidencing India's multifaceted international engagements.





From Africa's Ethiopia, which granted the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, to Namibia's Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, PM Modi's honours showcase strong ties with the continent. Ghana's Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana and Nigeria's Grand Commander of the Order further illustrate Africa's recognition of his leadership.





In the Americas, Brazil conferred the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, while Trinidad and Tobago awarded the Order of the Republic. Guyana's Order of Excellence, Barbados's Order of Freedom, and Dominica's Dominica Award of Honour highlight Caribbean appreciation for India's developmental partnerships.





Europe's endorsements include Russia's Order of St Andrew the Apostle, Greece's Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, and France's Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. Cyprus's Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III adds to this continental acclaim, signalling Europe's trust in India's role on global issues.





The Middle East and Gulf region feature prominently, with Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer, Bahrain's King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, the UAE's Order of Zayed, Saudi Arabia's Order of King Abdulaziz, and now Oman's Order of Oman. The Maldives' Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin complements these ties.





Further afield, Palestine's Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, Afghanistan's State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan, and Egypt's Order of the Nile reflect Middle Eastern and North African bonds. Asia-Pacific honours encompass Sri Lanka's Mitra Vibhushana, Mauritius's Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, Papua New Guinea's Order of Logohu, Fiji's Companion of the Order of Fiji, Bhutan's Order of the Druk Gyalpo, and the Republic of Palau's Ebakl Award.





The United States' Legion of Merit rounds out this global tapestry, awarded for distinguished services in counter-terrorism and global security cooperation. This diverse collection spans 29 nations across all continents, a testament to PM Modi's bridge-building diplomacy.





Oman's conferment gains added context amid PM Modi's visit, which yielded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a Joint Vision on Maritime Cooperation, and MoUs in agriculture, education, and maritime sectors. These outcomes bolster trade, energy security, defence ties, and people-to-people connections.





The visit featured ceremonial welcomes at Al Baraka Palace and a Namaste farewell by Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, symbolising cultural affinity. Discussions addressed regional stability, including support for Gaza peace initiatives and an independent Palestinian state.





Strategically, India-Oman relations anchor maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, with Oman's Duqm port serving as a key hub for India's energy imports and logistics. The 3.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in Oman further cements these bonds through remittances and cultural exchanges.





PM Modi's 29 foreign honours surpass those of many predecessors, positioning him among the most decorated contemporary world leaders. This record not only elevates his personal stature but also amplifies India's soft power and strategic leverage worldwide.





As India pursues its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, such diplomatic accolades facilitate enhanced defence exports, technology transfers, and multilateral collaborations. Oman's honour thus serves as both a capstone to past achievements and a foundation for future Indo-Gulf synergies.





Based On ANI Report







