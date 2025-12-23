



India has advanced significantly towards finalising export deals for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia, with the combined value exceeding ₹4,000 crore, or approximately $450 million.





Russia, as the joint developer through BrahMos Aerospace, has provided verbal assurance during a high-level meeting on 4 December between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov, with a formal no-objection certificate now pending from Moscow.





This development positions Vietnam and Indonesia as the next ASEAN nations after the Philippines to acquire these precision-strike weapons, enhancing regional maritime security amid shared concerns over Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.





The BrahMos missile operates at speeds nearing Mach 2.8, or almost three times the speed of sound, making it a formidable air-breathing supersonic cruise missile suitable for anti-ship and land-attack roles.





Its range has evolved from an initial 290 km, capped under Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) norms, to 450 km post-India's 2016 MTCR membership, enabling deeper strikes.





India demonstrated its potency in May during Operation Sindoor, launching BrahMos from Sukhoi-30MKI fighters for precision strikes deep into Pakistan without border violations, underscoring its role as a prime conventional weapon for the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Army.





The Philippines pioneered BrahMos exports with a $375 million contract signed in January 2022 for three coastal anti-ship batteries, with the second batch delivered in April 2025 and discussions ongoing for up to nine more systems.





Manila's acquisition bolsters its defences against escalating confrontations with Beijing, aligning with similar motivations for Vietnam and Indonesia. Sources indicate both new buyers may pursue follow-on orders, reflecting growing demand in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, including from Central Asia, South America, and the Middle East.





India's domestic procurement of BrahMos totals around ₹60,000 crore, cementing its status as a cornerstone of indigenous defence capabilities under the joint venture.





Looking ahead, induction of an extended-range 800 km variant is slated from 2028, supported by ongoing tests of upgraded ramjet engines, larger fuel tanks, and enhanced navigation systems using indigenous high-energy-density fuel.





These advancements, including the BrahMos-LR tested successfully in early 2025, position India to offer even more capable systems to export partners.





Beyond BrahMos, India is promoting indigenous Akash air defence systems, capable of intercepting aircraft, drones, and subsonic cruise missiles at 25 km, alongside Pinaka multi-barrel rocket systems to Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, UAE, and Brazil. Armenia stands out as a major client, receiving Akash systems in a ₹6,000 crore deal and Pinaka launchers since November 2024, alongside 155 mm artillery. These efforts underscore India's push for diversification in friendly nations facing strategic pressures.





India's defence exports reached a record ₹23,622 crore (about $2.76 billion) in FY 2024-25, spanning arms, ammunition, and complete systems to over 100 countries, with the USA, France, and Armenia as top destinations.





This marks a 12% year-on-year growth and a 31-fold increase over the past decade, despite India remaining among the world's top arms importers. The surge aligns with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, targeting ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029 through public-private partnerships.





These BrahMos pacts and broader offerings signal India's rising stature in global defence manufacturing, fostering strategic partnerships while countering regional threats.





Successful closure of the deals would not only boost revenue but also enhance interoperability among ASEAN allies confronting South China Sea tensions. As tests progress on next-generation variants, India's export portfolio continues to expand, blending Indo-Russian collaboration with indigenous innovation.





Based On TOI Report







