



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received four competitive bids for establishing a 20,000-ton Isothermal Forging Press Facility, a pivotal development for advancing India's indigenous aero-engine and defence manufacturing capabilities, reported Alpha Defense on X.com.





IDN has reported earlier on HAL's intentions to establish a 20,000 ton Isothermal Forging Facility in Oct, 2025.





This facility represents a strategic leap towards self-reliance, enabling the production of complex components from high-temperature alloys essential for next-generation aircraft engines. The initiative aligns with the 'Make in India' push, addressing critical gaps in heavy forging for strategic sectors.





Isothermal forging maintains the workpiece and die at uniform high temperatures, minimising deformation stresses and yielding near-net-shape parts with superior precision for titanium and nickel-based superalloys.





A 20,000-ton capacity positions India among elite global players, far surpassing existing domestic presses like DRDO's 2,000-ton unit or MIDHANI's 6,000-ton facility. Such presses are indispensable for high-pressure compressor discs in engines powering fighters like Jaguar and Hawk, reducing import dependence.





Bharat Forge, India's largest forging manufacturer, brings extensive defence expertise, having transitioned from artillery like ATAGS to integrated systems with AI-driven diagnostics.





Its advanced presses, condition monitoring, and global supply chain position it strongly for this high-precision isothermal project. The Pune-based firm has invested over a decade in defence innovation, supplying critical components for armoured vehicles and turrets.





Ramakrishna Forgings excels in heavy forgings with presses up to 12,500 tons, including warm forging lines, and boasts an installed capacity exceeding 2,40,000 MTPA after recent expansions.





Recent contracts worth around ₹2,000 Crores underscore its scalability for defence applications, though isothermal expertise remains less documented. Its automated ring rolling and upsetter capabilities suit aero-structural demands.





MIDHANI, a defence PSU, operates India's highest-capacity 6,000-ton isothermal press under the Ministry of Defence, having produced aero-engine discs in titanium and superalloys via DRDO-transferred technology. It has supplied over 200 high-pressure compressor discs to HAL for Adour engines, proving seamless integration with aviation chains. This pedigree makes MIDHANI a frontrunner for scaling to 20,000 tons.





PTC Industries stands out with its new ₹1,000-crore titanium and superalloy complex in Uttar Pradesh, featuring integrated forging, casting, and machining for aero-engines.





Supplying to global majors like Safran and Dassault, plus BAE's M777 howitzers, it targets Rafale components and holds strong export potential. Its focus on single-crystal castings and powder metallurgy enhances bids for precision forging.





HAL's Request for Information, issued earlier with submissions due by November 2025, signals rigorous evaluation ahead. Selection will prioritise technical prowess, financial stability, and indigenisation commitment, potentially via partnerships. The winner could transform India's aero-engine ecosystem, supporting programmes like TEJAS and Su-30MKI upgrades.





This competition fosters private-PSU synergy, accelerating Aatmanirbhar Bharat in strategic manufacturing. Operationalisation promises reduced lead times and costs for critical forgings, bolstering national security. Outcomes may spur further investments in upstream alloy production and downstream machining.





Based On Alpha Defense Report





