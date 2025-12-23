India has successfully installed a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in Sri Lanka's Kilinochchi District, a region severely impacted by Cyclone Ditwah.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the 110-ton structure alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on 23 December 2025.





The bridge, airlifted from India, forms a key part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, New Delhi's swift humanitarian response to the cyclone.





Cyclone Ditwah struck Sri Lanka in late November 2025, causing widespread devastation across coastal and northern areas, including Kilinochchi in the Northern Province. The disaster exacerbated the island nation's challenges following its 2022 economic crisis, destroying infrastructure and displacing communities.





India's immediate intervention underscored its role as a first responder, deploying resources to restore vital connectivity in flood-ravaged zones.





Operation Sagar Bandhu commenced shortly after the cyclone's landfall, with the Indian Air Force airlifting essential relief materials via MI-17 V5 helicopters and IL-76 aircraft from bases like Hindon and Thiruvananthapuram.





Over 1,100 tons of relief supplies reached Sri Lanka, complemented by 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment. National Disaster Response Force teams, equipped with inflatable boats, hydraulic cutters, and search canines, conducted rescue operations, saving more than 150 lives and aiding stranded families.





The Bailey Bridge installation marks a transition from emergency relief to reconstruction, addressing a critical gap in the Northern Province's transport network. Jaishankar highlighted the project's symbolic importance during the inauguration, noting its role in reconnecting isolated communities. This effort aligns with India's broader commitment to infrastructure support, enhancing mobility for residents still recovering from the cyclone's fury.





In Colombo, Jaishankar, acting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy, announced a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package to bolster Sri Lanka's rebuilding efforts. The proposal includes USD 350 million in concessional lines of credit and USD 100 million in grants, tailored to priorities like infrastructure repair, housing, agriculture, health, education, and disaster preparedness. Finalisation proceeds in close consultation with Sri Lankan authorities to ensure targeted allocation.





Jaishankar presented a formal letter from Modi during meetings with President Dissanayake and Foreign Minister Herath, reaffirming India's steadfast partnership. Discussions also covered tourism promotion and foreign direct investment to aid economic recovery.





Additional engagements involved Sri Lanka's Health Minister Nalinda Jay, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha, and Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe.





This initiative embodies India's Neighbourhood First policy, positioning New Delhi as a reliable ally amid regional crises. Beyond immediate aid, the package signals long-term collaboration on resilience-building measures. Sri Lanka's leadership expressed gratitude for India's proactive stance, fostering deeper bilateral ties in humanitarian and developmental domains.





Based On ANI Report







