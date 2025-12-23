



Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has sparked fresh controversy by claiming that 90 per cent of the technology used by Pakistani forces against India during recent hostilities following Operation Sindoor was indigenous.





He asserted that this Pakistani technology enabled the Pakistan Air Force to down Indian Rafale jets, Sukhoi Su-30s, MiG-29s, Mirage-2000s, and even S-400 air defence systems. These remarks came during promotion of a major arms deal, including JF-17 Thunder jets, to Libya's National Army.





Operation Sindoor unfolded in May 2025 as India's response to a terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, which killed 26 people. Indian forces conducted precision strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The operation damaged Pakistani radar sites, airfields, and infrastructure across bases including Nur Khan, Sukkur, and Sargodha, with India confirming kills on at least five Pakistani fighters and one large aircraft.





Munir's claims of downing advanced Indian aircraft lack substantiation from satellite imagery, wreckage analysis, or neutral experts. No verified losses of Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Mirage 2000, or S-400 have been confirmed on the Indian side. Instead, Pakistan suffered confirmed casualties, including over 50 personnel and strikes on key airbases like Bholari and Jacobabad.





India's Press Information Bureau Fact Check unit debunked Pakistani propaganda, including AI-generated videos falsely claiming destruction of Rafales and S-400s.





French aerospace experts dismissed purported Rafale wreckage as misidentified external fuel tanks from 1984, predating the Rafale's development. Open-source intelligence revealed no credible proof of Indian jet losses, while Pakistani assertions rely on unverified social media images.





Evidence from the conflict points overwhelmingly to foreign origins in Pakistan's arsenal. Recovered debris included Chinese missiles, drones, radars, and avionics, contradicting the 90 per cent indigenous claim. Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh stated that 81 per cent of Pakistan's military hardware is Chinese, with Beijing providing real-time support during Operation Sindoor. China treats Pakistan as a "live lab" for testing weapons against Indian systems.





The JF-17 Thunder, central to Munir's sales pitch, exemplifies this dependency. Co-developed with China, it features Chinese avionics, radar, and key systems, with Pakistan handling mainly assembly.





The recent multi-billion-dollar deal with Libya includes 16 JF-17s alongside 12 Super Mushak trainers, rebranding Sino-Pakistani hardware for export. Turkish drones deployed by Pakistan were also neutralised by India's air defences.





Pakistan's narrative serves dual purposes: bolstering domestic morale and advancing commercial interests amid verified reliance on imports. Indian strikes exposed vulnerabilities, prompting a ceasefire request by 10 May after four days of escalation.





International reporting and expert analysis affirm India's operational success without the aircraft losses claimed.





By labelling Chinese systems as "Pakistani technology", Munir engages in rebranding rather than genuine indigenisation. This pattern aligns with historical co-production efforts, like early JF-17 rollouts praising Chinese assistance. Libya's arms purchase underscores Pakistan's export ambitions, yet underscores the foreign technological backbone.





The claims persist despite public refutations, highlighting a strategy of misinformation to counter setbacks in Operation Sindoor. India's multi-tiered defences proved effective against PL-15 missiles and drones, preserving its assets intact. Neutral observers note the absence of wreckage or telemetry data supporting Pakistan's air victory assertions.





Based On News18 Report







