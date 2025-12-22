



The Indian Army has initiated a major procurement drive to bolster its close-quarters combat capabilities by acquiring one lakh indigenous 9-mm pistols.





This move aligns seamlessly with the 'Make-in-India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, emphasising self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to identify capable domestic suppliers, marking a pivotal step towards modernising infantry weaponry.





These pistols are designed primarily for engaging enemies at close ranges, proving invaluable in urban warfare, counter-insurgency operations, and counter-terrorism scenarios within built-up areas. Their lightweight construction facilitates swift action and manoeuvre, enhancing troop effectiveness in dynamic combat environments.





The procurement includes essential accessories such as night sights and advanced targeting options to ensure versatility across operational demands.





A key objective is to phase out the existing 9-mm semi-automatic, magazine-fed pistols produced by the Rifle Factory Ishapore. The new models will incorporate contemporary features like ambidextrous controls, suppressor compatibility, and accessory rails, representing a significant upgrade over legacy systems.





Currently, only special forces units rely on imported 9-mm pistols, but this induction aims to standardise superior equipment across the broader infantry.





The RFI explicitly seeks inputs from manufacturers on provisions for future modernisation, including design scalability and Transfer of Technology (ToT). Post-procurement, the Army plans to pursue licensed production of the pistols and their accessories, fostering long-term indigenous capabilities. This approach not only reduces dependency on imports but also builds a robust domestic defence ecosystem.





Operational reliability forms the cornerstone of the specification. The pistols must function flawlessly in diverse terrains, from plains and deserts to high-altitude regions up to 18,000 feet, enduring extreme environmental conditions.





They are required to operate day and night in common weather patterns, with a temperature tolerance ranging from -30°C to +55°C, ensuring dependability in India's varied geographies.





Modularity is a non-negotiable design principle outlined in the RFI. The pistols must feature a modular architecture that allows future upgrades through simple modifications, without necessitating structural or design overhauls. This forward-looking requirement positions the weapon for sustained relevance amid evolving tactical needs.





Complementing this effort, the Indian Army is advancing other infantry modernisation programmes. The induction of these 9-mm pistols follows the rollout of Light Machine Guns (LMGs) and Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines, significantly enhancing firepower at the squad level. Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) has confirmed delivery of the first batch of 40,000 LMGs early next year, under a contract signed last year.





Furthermore, IWI is nearing finalisation of a substantial contract for nearly 1.7 lakh new-age CQB carbines, contributing to the Ministry of Defence's overall requirement of 4.25 lakh 5.56x45 mm carbines under the 'Buy (Indian)' category. Bharat Forge leads as the primary bidder, while PLR Systems—a subsidiary of the Adani Group in partnership with IWI—will supply 40 per cent of the order. These procurements collectively represent a firepower revolution for Indian infantry units.





The DRDO and Indian Army have already pioneered a 9-mm weapon tailored for counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism, featuring innovative 3D-printed components and a high rate of fire. This indigenous design underscores the maturity of India's defence R&D ecosystem and could influence the RFI's outcomes. By prioritising local innovation, the Army not only addresses immediate operational gaps but also accelerates technological sovereignty.





In strategic terms, this pistol procurement reinforces India's commitment to indigenisation amid heightened border tensions and internal security challenges. It equips troops with weapons optimised for low-intensity conflicts while preparing for high-altitude confrontations.





As the RFI progresses to Requests for Proposal and trials, it promises to inject fresh momentum into the Aatmanirbhar Bharat framework, potentially opening avenues for defence exports.





The one lakh 9-mm pistol program exemplifies a holistic modernisation thrust, integrating procurement, technology transfer, and production under one umbrella. By replacing outdated Ishapore pistols with modular, terrain-agnostic alternatives, the Indian Army enhances its tactical edge across all domains of warfare.





Agencies







