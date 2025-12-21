



The Indian Navy marked a poignant milestone on 19 December 2025, as INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class, was decommissioned after four decades of exemplary service.





The ceremony unfolded at sunset at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, under the aegis of the Western Naval Command (WNC). This event signifies the end of an era for one of the Navy's stalwart assets in underwater warfare.





Presiding over the proceedings was Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) of the WNC. The decommissioning honoured the submarine's storied legacy, with Lt Cdr Rajat Sharma serving as the final commanding officer. Capt KR Ajrekar (Retd), who commanded the vessel as her second skipper, graced the occasion as the guest of honour.





INS Sindhughosh, originally commissioned in 1986, entered service as the vanguard of the Sindhughosh-class submarines, a variant of the Soviet Kilo-class diesel-electric boats.





Acquired from Russia under a landmark Indo-Soviet defence pact, she embodied the deepening military ties between India and the erstwhile USSR. Over her 40-year tenure, the submarine patrolled vast swathes of the Indian Ocean, bolstering maritime deterrence amid evolving regional threats.





The Kilo-class platforms, known for their stealthy acoustic signatures and advanced sonar suites, proved instrumental in India's Project 877EKM programme.





INS Sindhughosh led a fleet of ten such submarines inducted between 1986 and 2000, enhancing the Navy's asymmetric capabilities against surface fleets. Her operational exploits included covert surveillance missions, anti-submarine exercises, and readiness patrols during heightened tensions with neighbouring adversaries.





Throughout her service, INS Sindhughosh underwent significant upgrades to extend her relevance in modern naval warfare. Mid-life refits at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam incorporated indigenous systems like the Panchiki sonar and automated torpedo countermeasures. These enhancements aligned with India's 'Make in India' push for self-reliance, integrating DRDO-developed fire-control systems and Klub-S supersonic cruise missiles.





The decommissioning reflects broader strategic shifts within the Indian Navy. As ageing Kilo-class boats reach obsolescence, Project 75I seeks six advanced conventional submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP), featuring collaborations with global partners. Meanwhile, the Kalvari-class (Scorpene) submarines, built indigenously by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, are stepping into the void, with INS Kalvari already operational since 2017.





The ceremony drew an august gathering, including Admiral VS Shekhawat (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff, alongside flag officers, ex-commanding officers, commissioning crew veterans, and senior dignitaries. The WNC shared evocative photographs on X, capturing the solemn case-off ritual, where the ship's company saluted her ensign for the final time.





This payoff underscores the Navy's commitment to fleet modernisation amid China's expanding undersea presence in the Indo-Pacific. INS Sindhughosh's contributions to operational readiness, joint exercises like Milan and Malabar, and national pride remain etched in maritime annals. Her legacy will inform the next generation of submariners as India accelerates indigenous submarine production.





In a statement, the WNC hailed the submarine's "glorious service to the nation," emphasising her role in safeguarding sea lanes vital to India's economic security. As the sun dipped below Mumbai's horizon, INS Sindhughosh was formally paid off, her battle ensign lowered in a tradition steeped in naval reverence.





The event closes a chapter but heralds intensified focus on self-reliant underwater capabilities.





Based On PTI Report







