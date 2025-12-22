



The Indian Navy is set to host the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 in Visakhapatnam from 15 to 25 February 2026, marking the second time the city will stage this prestigious event following the 2016 edition.





This major maritime convergence aims to bolster collective maritime security and naval cooperation among over 100 participating nations, which will deploy ships, submarines, aircraft, and high-level delegations.





Captain S Venkatesh Kumar, Commanding Officer, emphasised that IFR 2026 transcends ceremonial pomp, serving as a practical platform for enhancing interoperability and tackling evolving threats to sea lanes. He noted that no single navy can safeguard the oceans alone, underscoring the imperative for unified responses, standardised procedures, and synchronised naval operations.





Complementing the IFR, a multilateral naval exercise and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) conclave of chiefs will occur concurrently, fostering deeper strategic dialogues and operational synergies. These events highlight India's expanding maritime vision in the Indo-Pacific, where global trade, energy supplies, and food security hinge critically on secure maritime routes.





Captain Kumar pointed to escalating risks at sea, including cyber attacks, hybrid warfare, and climate-induced disruptions, which demand proactive multinational countermeasures. Interoperability emerges as a cornerstone focus, encompassing not just hardware compatibility but also doctrinal alignment, communication protocols, legal frameworks, and intelligence-sharing architectures.





Joint exercises during the review will replicate hybrid threats blending kinetic strikes, cyber intrusions, and informational warfare, enabling navies to convert diplomatic pledges into tangible operational cohesion. Emerging technologies—such as unmanned drones, autonomous vessels, and AI-driven maritime domain awareness systems—will take centre stage, with discussions on universal standards and governance to ensure seamless integration.





The event will extend beyond state actors by incorporating non-state entities like port authorities, shipping conglomerates, and humanitarian organisations, acknowledging their pivotal roles in maritime security and crisis management. Legal dimensions, including freedom of navigation, interdiction protocols, and rules on force application, will feature prominently to align interpretations across participating forces.





Capacity-building for smaller navies and coast guards forms another key pillar, with initiatives centred on shared logistics, joint training, and technology transfers to fortify regional resilience. Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations will be simulated, reflecting the Navy's mandate to safeguard civilian lives and sustain livelihoods amid crises.





Captain Kumar stressed the delicate balance required in these partnerships: deterrence must coexist with de-escalation strategies, while multinational endeavours respect national sovereignty. Sustained collaboration hinges on transparent rules, mutual expectations, and enduring dialogue channels to underpin stability and efficacy.





Recent Indian Navy operations underscore its proactive maritime posture, from rescuing the Iranian vessel Al Kambar 786 from pirates southwest of Socotra to deploying INS Chennai for the hijacked Liberian ship MV Lila Norfolk near Somalia, ensuring the safety of all 15 Indian crew members. INS Tabar extended aid to the fire-stricken MT Yi Cheng 6 in the Gulf of Oman, protecting 14 Indian-origin crew, while MH-60R Seahawk helicopters enhance anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities against regional threats.





Decommissioning ceremonies for veteran ships Nishank and Akshay after over three decades of service signal fleet modernisation, paralleled by advancements like surface-to-air missile tests and pacts with the Directorate General of Shipping for STCW certifications. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi's visit to Indonesia from 15-18 December underscores bilateral ties, coinciding with the 43rd India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol.





The Supreme Court's ruling granting permanent commissions to women Short Service Commission officers in the Navy, akin to the Army precedent, promotes gender inclusivity in frontline roles. Evacuations by ships like Jalashwa and Magar, repatriating over 600 Indians from Iran and thousands from Maldives and Sri Lanka, exemplify the Navy's humanitarian reach.





IFR 2026 thus positions India as a linchpin in Indo-Pacific maritime security, weaving technological innovation, legal harmonisation, and inclusive partnerships into a robust framework for collective defence of shared seas.





Based On PTI Report







