



The Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu has detected the revival of nine Jaish-e-Mohammed terror launch pads along the international border in Pakistan, previously neutralised during Operation Sindoor.





These pads, where militants gather before attempting infiltration, have shown renewed activity in recent weeks. Officials report that heightened security measures are now in place across border villages to thwart any incursions.





The revived sites include locations such as Chobara, Daluwali, Mastpur, Bajra Garhi, Sarjwal, and Jhang Bajwat. Intelligence indicates movement at these pads, which had lain dormant for four to five months post-Operation Sindoor. Some have reappeared within 5 km of their original positions, strategically shifted beyond the range of Indian artillery fire.





Operation Sindoor represented New Delhi's decisive retaliation to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Launched on 7 May, it targeted terror camps and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), culminating in a ceasefire on 10 May. During the operation, Indian Army artillery destroyed several Pakistani posts, including the Mastpur launch pad.





These re-emerging pads differ from the terror camps directly struck in airstrikes during Operation Sindoor. BSF personnel have observed Jaish-e-Mohammed cadres regrouping, using the sites as staging points for infiltration attempts into India. However, robust area domination exercises on the Indian side have so far prevented success.





Over the past two weeks, BSF's Jammu frontier, alongside Jammu and Kashmir Police, conducted surprise checks in over two dozen border villages. Last weekend, on 14-15 December, senior BSF officials reviewed security in these areas. BSF Director General Praveen Kumar personally inspected counter-infiltration grids, focusing on Samba and Kathua sectors, which border key Jaish concentrations.





Delhi headquarters has been duly informed of this development. An officer noted a clear trend over the last two months: after months of inactivity, Jaish militants have reoccupied the pads. "They aim to push cadres across, but our vigilance ensures failure," the officer stated, emphasising sustained patrols.





The Mastpur pad exemplifies the pattern. Destroyed by artillery on 7 May, activity has resumed nearby—likely within 5 km—outside effective firing range. Terrorists at such sites await opportunities to cross, with Indian forces zeroing in on hotspots like Ramgarh in Samba district.





Joint operations intensified in Samba, Kathua, and RS Pura sectors. Security teams deployed explosive detectors to scan vulnerable spots and suspected hideouts. These efforts involved the J&K Police's Special Operations Group, enhancing detection capabilities.





Village defence volunteers are receiving accelerated training to bolster local resilience. In the past week, BSF's Jammu sector trained over two dozen volunteers across four villages in Paragwal, Kathua, and Samba. Batches of 5-20 individuals undergo advanced weapons handling for self-defence and precise firing.





This training instils confidence and operational readiness among border residents. While security forces remain primary responders, empowered volunteers provide critical proximity support during emergencies. The measures underscore a multi-layered strategy against infiltration threats.





The revival signals Jaish-e-Mohammed's resilience despite Operation Sindoor's impact. BSF's proactive alerts and inspections aim to maintain border integrity, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Continuous monitoring will be essential to neutralise these threats before they escalate.





