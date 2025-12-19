



The Lok Sabha has passed the Sustainable Harnessing And Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, marking a pivotal shift in India's civil nuclear policy. This legislation, introduced to liberalise the tightly controlled sector, allows private participation in nuclear energy generation for the first time.





Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed it as a "milestone legislation" during the debate, emphasising its role in propelling India towards its ambitious target of 100 gigawatts (GW) of atomic energy capacity by 2047.





The bill cleared the lower house on Wednesday via voice vote, amidst a dramatic walkout by Opposition parties. Critics, including leaders from the Congress and other alliances, argued that the reforms risked compromising safety and national security in a sector long dominated by the public sector.





Despite the protests, the government pushed through the measure, framing it as essential for accelerating India's energy transition and supporting the Viksit Bharat vision.





At its core, the SHANTI Bill amends existing atomic energy laws to permit private entities to invest in nuclear power plants, fuel fabrication, and related infrastructure. Previously, the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 reserved these activities exclusively for government agencies like the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Proponents argue that private capital infusion will bridge the funding gap, enabling rapid scaling of capacity from the current 8 GW to the 2047 goal.





Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Atomic Energy, underscored the bill's alignment with India's net-zero emissions pledge by 2070. He noted that nuclear power, as a clean baseload source, complements renewables like solar and wind, which face intermittency challenges. The minister projected that private involvement could attract investments exceeding ₹10 lakh crore over the next two decades, fostering technological innovation and job creation in high-tech manufacturing.





The legislation introduces robust regulatory safeguards to address safety concerns. Private operators must secure licences from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), adhere to international standards under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and maintain strict liability provisions for accidents. A new Nuclear Energy Authority will oversee private projects, ensuring alignment with national security protocols and indigenous technology mandates under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





India's nuclear sector has historically lagged due to regulatory hurdles and the legacy of the 1962 Act, which prioritised state monopoly amid geopolitical isolation post-1974 Pokhran tests. Sanctions following the tests stifled growth until the 2008 Indo-US civil nuclear deal unlocked global fuel supplies. Yet, capacity addition has remained sluggish at under 1 GW annually, prompting calls for reform from bodies like NITI Aayog.





Strategic implications extend to India's defence-industrial ecosystem, given synergies between civil and military nuclear programmes under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). The bill mandates technology transfer clauses, potentially boosting indigenous fuel cycles and small modular reactors (SMRs), akin to DRDO-HAL collaborations in aerospace. This could enhance India's strategic autonomy, reducing reliance on imported uranium while advancing thorium-based reactors suited to domestic reserves.





Economically, the reforms dovetail with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for energy security amid rising demand from industrialisation and urbanisation. Nuclear power currently meets just 3% of India's electricity needs, dwarfed by coal's 70% share.





By 2047, the 100 GW target—part of a 500 GW non-fossil capacity goal—promises to cut import bills, stabilise grids, and position India as a nuclear exporter, leveraging designs like the Bharat Small Reactor.





Opposition voices raised alarms over foreign private players potentially gaining footholds, echoing debates on FDI in defence. They demanded parliamentary scrutiny of liability caps and guarantees against technology leakage. The government's response highlighted phased implementation, starting with joint ventures between NPCIL and private firms, to build capacity without ceding control.





Internationally, the bill signals India's maturation as a nuclear power, potentially easing paths for deals with Russia, France, and the US. Rosatom's ongoing Kudankulam projects and EDF's Jaitapur plans could expand under the new framework. Analysts foresee bolstered India-Russia ties, with Moscow's expertise in fast-breeder reactors aiding India's three-stage programme.





Implementation challenges loom large, including skilled manpower shortages and waste management. The DAE plans to ramp up training via institutions like the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), targeting 50,000 specialists by 2030. Public acceptance remains key, with awareness campaigns planned to counter perceptions from past incidents like Bhopal.





In the broader geopolitical context, the SHANTI Bill fortifies India's energy resilience against supply disruptions from China-Pakistan axis pressures or global volatility. It aligns with indigenisation drives, mirroring successes in Tejas fighters and Agni missiles, where private sector integration spurred self-reliance.





As the bill moves to the Rajya Sabha, its passage could redefine India's power landscape. Success hinges on balancing private dynamism with public oversight, ensuring nuclear advancement serves national interests. This reform stands as a bold stride towards a self-assured, energy-secure India by mid-century.





Agencies







