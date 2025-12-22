



India and New Zealand have concluded negotiations on a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) that includes a substantial commitment from New Zealand to channel USD 20 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India over the next 15 years.





This pact, announced on 22 December 2025, mirrors a similar arrangement India secured earlier in the year with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), where that bloc pledged USD 100 billion over the same timeframe.





The agreement underscores India's growing appeal as a destination for long-term capital inflows, particularly in strategic sectors aligned with its economic ambitions.





The official statement from New Delhi highlights that New Zealand's investment pledge will specifically bolster manufacturing, infrastructure, services, innovation, and employment generation.





This aligns seamlessly with India's 'Make in India' vision, which seeks to transform the country into a global manufacturing hub while fostering self-reliance. By focusing on these areas, the FTA promises to inject sustainable capital that supports industrial expansion and job creation, addressing key priorities in India's development agenda.





Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the robustness of the commitment during a press briefing. He noted that it is underpinned by a rebalancing mechanism, which allows India to suspend certain benefits should New Zealand fail to meet the investment targets.





This safeguard ensures accountability and protects India's interests, marking a sophisticated evolution in bilateral trade pacts.





Crucially, the USD 20 billion figure pertains exclusively to FDI and excludes foreign portfolio investment (FPI) or foreign institutional investment (FII). Goyal clarified that this distinction guarantees "long-term sustainable capital" rather than the more volatile short-term flows associated with portfolio investments. Such a structure prioritises enduring economic partnerships over speculative funding.





India's chief negotiator, Joint Secretary Petal Dhillon in the Commerce Ministry, pointed to promising sectors for inflows, including manufacturing and infrastructure. These domains are pivotal for India's infrastructure modernisation drive, from building smart cities to enhancing logistics networks. The investments could accelerate projects under initiatives like the National Infrastructure Pipeline, yielding multiplier effects across the economy.





Minister Goyal described the pledge as a "big gain" for India, especially given New Zealand's historically modest FDI contributions to the country. He quantified it as a Rs 1.80 lakh crore commitment—a transformative sum from a nation whose prior investments have been limited. This shift reflects New Zealand's confidence in India's policy stability and growth trajectory.





To contextualise the scale, India has attracted USD 88.24 billion in FDI between April 2000 and September 2025. The New Zealand commitment, while smaller than the EFTA deal, represents a significant per-capita leap from a partner with a population of just over five million. It signals broader global interest in India's post-pandemic recovery and reforms.





The FTA negotiations have now concluded, with formal signing anticipated within the next three months. Implementation will follow ratification by New Zealand's authorities, a process that typically involves parliamentary approval. This timeline positions the agreement for early operationalisation, potentially unlocking investments as early as mid-2026.





Economically, the pact could catalyse bilateral trade, which stood at around USD 1.7 billion in recent years, dominated by New Zealand's exports of dairy, meat, and wood products to India. Enhanced market access for Indian goods, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT services, may follow, fostering reciprocity. The investment focus, however, elevates the deal beyond mere trade liberalisation.





For India's manufacturing sector, the inflows could spur advanced manufacturing clusters, particularly in electronics, renewables, and defence-related industries—areas where New Zealand brings expertise in precision engineering and sustainable technologies. Infrastructure investments might target ports, roads, and renewable energy grids, complementing India's USD 1.4 trillion infrastructure spending plan through 2025.





Services and innovation stand to benefit notably, with potential collaborations in fintech, agritech, and education. New Zealand's strengths in dairy genetics and horticulture could enhance India's agricultural productivity, while joint R&D in clean energy aligns with both nations' net-zero goals. Employment generation is projected to be substantial, potentially creating lakhs of jobs in FDI-recipient regions.





The rebalancing mechanism introduces a novel enforcement layer, drawing lessons from the EFTA pact. If investments fall short—say, below a pro-rated annual target—India can impose tariffs or quotas on New Zealand exports. This incentivises compliance and positions India as a proactive negotiator in global trade forums.





Geopolitically, the FTA diversifies India's partnerships beyond traditional allies, strengthening ties with Indo-Pacific nations amid evolving supply chains. New Zealand's 'India-Pacific' outlook complements India's Act East policy, potentially paving the way for deeper Quad-related engagements without overt securitisation.





Challenges remain, including ensuring equitable sectoral distribution and mitigating risks from global economic headwinds. New Zealand's domestic priorities, such as agricultural subsidies, could influence implementation. Nonetheless, India's track record with EFTA bodes well for execution.





This USD 20 billion FDI commitment via the India-New Zealand FTA marks a strategic win, fortifying India's economic resilience and 'Make in India' ethos. As signing nears, it exemplifies how targeted diplomacy can harness foreign capital for inclusive growth.





Based On PTI Report







