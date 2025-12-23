



Pakistan has secured a landmark defence deal valued at over $4 billion with Libya's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), marking one of Islamabad's largest-ever arms exports.





The agreement was finalised last week in Benghazi following high-level talks between Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Saddam Khalifa Haftar, the LNA's Deputy Commander-in-Chief. This pact encompasses sales of military equipment across land, sea, and air domains, alongside joint training and manufacturing cooperation.





The deal proceeds despite a longstanding United Nations arms embargo on Libya, imposed since 2011 after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi. UN experts have repeatedly described the embargo as ineffective, with foreign states openly providing military aid to rival Libyan factions.





Pakistani officials, speaking anonymously due to the deal's sensitivity, confirmed no immediate details on seeking UN exemptions, raising questions about compliance mechanisms.





A pre-finalised copy of the agreement highlights the acquisition of 16 JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter jets, co-developed by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, alongside 12 Super Mushshak basic trainer aircraft.





The JF-17, marketed as a cost-effective alternative to Western fighters, offers capabilities in air-to-air combat, ground strikes, and reconnaissance, with Pakistan touting its performance outside restricted supply chains. Deliveries are slated over two-and-a-half years, with valuations ranging from $4 billion to $4.6 billion according to sources.





During the Benghazi discussions, Asim Munir emphasised Pakistan's willingness to share technological assets with Libya, portraying it as a "brotherly nation" where strong armed forces ensure sovereignty. Munir claimed Pakistan's forces relied on 90 per cent indigenous technology in recent clashes with India, asserting the Pakistan Air Force downed Indian Rafale jets, Su-30MKIs, MiG-29s, Mirage 2000s, and destroyed S-400 air defence systems.





These assertions, made to bolster JF-17 sales, have been categorically refuted by India as false propaganda, with evidence showing Pakistani reliance on Chinese PL-15 missiles and Turkish drones, all neutralised by Indian defences.





The LNA's official media confirmed a broader defence cooperation framework, including weapons transfers, training programmes, and local manufacturing initiatives, without disclosing financial specifics.





Pakistan positions itself as a reliable supplier drawing from its counterinsurgency expertise, aircraft production, armoured vehicles, munitions, and naval capabilities. This outreach aligns with Islamabad's aggressive push for defence exports, highlighted by JF-17 promotions post its claimed successes against India.





Libya's procurement bolsters the LNA's air power, previously dependent on Russian systems and Chinese drones for surveillance.





The Super Mushshak trainers will enhance pilot development, supporting operational integration of the JF-17 fleet. Amid Libya's east-west divide, this influx could tilt the security balance in Haftar's favour, complicating influence competitions by regional powers.





Pakistan's diplomatic manoeuvres extend beyond Libya, with a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed with Saudi Arabia in September 2025 and ongoing talks with Qatar. These ties underscore Islamabad's pivot towards Gulf and African markets to offset economic pressures and elevate its global defence profile.





The Libya pact signals Pakistan's emergence as a non-Western arms conduit, potentially challenging established exporters in North Africa.





Critics highlight risks in arming a volatile theatre, where embargo breaches have fuelled proxy conflicts. Nonetheless, the deal underscores Pakistan's strategic opportunism, leveraging disputed narratives to secure multibillion-dollar contracts. Implementation timelines and equipment specifics will face international scrutiny as deliveries commence.





Based On ET News Report







