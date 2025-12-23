



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Colombo on 23 December 2025, engaging in high-level discussions with Sri Lankan counterparts amid the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.





Acting as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and conveyed a personal letter outlining India's robust support for Sri Lanka's recovery efforts.





During the morning meeting with the President, Jaishankar held detailed talks on the extensive damage inflicted by the cyclone across various regions, particularly in the Northern Province. He emphasised India's role as a first responder in the crisis, highlighting the nation's immediate humanitarian assistance following the disaster.





A key highlight of the visit was the joint inauguration, alongside Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, of a 120-foot dual-carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District. This strategically vital infrastructure, weighing 110 tonnes, was airlifted from India and swiftly installed as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, underscoring the efficiency of bilateral cooperation in emergency response.





In a statement shared on X, Jaishankar described the event, noting the presence of President Dissanayake and the bridge's critical role in reconnecting communities severed by the cyclone's devastation. The project exemplifies India's commitment to rapid, tangible aid, restoring mobility and access to essential services in one of the hardest-hit areas.





Jaishankar's afternoon engagements included meetings with Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha, and Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe. These discussions focused on India's unwavering support for Sri Lanka's rebuilding phase post-Cyclone Ditwah.





In his X post following these talks, Jaishankar expressed delight at the interactions and reiterated India's full backing for recovery and reconstruction. He specifically addressed the implementation of a comprehensive reconstruction package previously offered, alongside additional relief measures tailored to Sri Lanka's pressing needs.





During a joint press statement with Herath, Jaishankar formally announced India's pledge of a USD 450 million reconstruction package. This substantial commitment builds directly on India's initial first-responder interventions, aiming to address long-term infrastructure repair, economic stabilisation, and community rehabilitation.





The envoy detailed how conversations centred on accelerating the delivery of this aid package. Priorities included expediting disbursements to ensure swift deployment on the ground, aligning with Sri Lanka's urgent requirements for housing, power restoration, and agricultural recovery.





Operation Sagar Bandhu, invoked in the bridge inauguration, represents a cornerstone of India's neighbourhood-first policy in disaster management. It encompasses not only logistical feats like the airlifted bridge but also ongoing supplies of food, medicine, and technical expertise, fostering resilience against future natural calamities.





Jaishankar's visit reinforces the deep strategic partnership between India and Sri Lanka, particularly in times of adversity. By blending immediate relief with structured reconstruction funding, India positions itself as a reliable ally, enhancing regional stability in the Indian Ocean littoral.





The USD 450 million package is poised to catalyse multifaceted recovery initiatives, from rebuilding transport networks to bolstering health and tourism sectors—areas directly addressed in Jaishankar's meetings with specialised ministers. This holistic approach ensures sustained developmental impact beyond short-term palliatives.





Sri Lanka's leadership, including President Dissanayake and Foreign Minister Herath, expressed profound gratitude for India's proactive solidarity. The engagements signal a renewed momentum in bilateral ties, with potential for expanded collaboration on climate resilience and disaster preparedness frameworks.





As Cyclone Ditwah's toll continues to unfold—with reports of widespread flooding, crop losses, and displacement—India's interventions provide a lifeline. Jaishankar's mission thus marks a pivotal chapter in South Asian neighbourhood diplomacy, blending compassion with strategic foresight.





Based On ANI Report







