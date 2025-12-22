



Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy of the Russian President and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has described ongoing peace talks in Miami as 'constructive'. The discussions, which began on Friday and are set to continue through Sunday local time, involve key figures from Russia and the United States. According to TASS reports, Dmitriev emphasised the positive tone following a Saturday session, stating that engagements would persist into the following day.





The negotiations feature Dmitriev alongside US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law. These talks occur amid heightened calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Washington to exert greater pressure on Moscow. The Miami venue underscores a direct bilateral channel between Russia and the US, bypassing broader multilateral formats.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has signalled potential involvement, noting to Al Jazeera that progress has been achieved but challenges remain. Rubio remarked that the US role centres on identifying common ground between the parties, expressing hope for a resolution before year's end. He cautioned, however, that an agreement might prove elusive given entrenched positions.





At the core of these discussions lies a 20-point peace plan negotiated over recent weeks with Ukrainian, Russian, and European officials. US sources acknowledge advancements, yet profound divergences persist on critical matters. Territorial disputes, particularly Russia's control over annexed regions, form a major sticking point, alongside Kyiv's demands for ironclad security guarantees.





Russia exhibits limited flexibility on its territorial claims, viewing the protracted conflict as an opportunity to solidify gains. Divisions among Ukraine's European allies further embolden Moscow's stance, as reported by Al Jazeera. This dynamic complicates efforts to bridge gaps, with Russia anticipating prolonged leverage.





Zelenskyy has voiced measured optimism regarding a US-proposed framework aimed at convening Ukraine and Russia. Yet, in remarks to Politico, he harbours doubts about substantive outcomes from such a summit. He insists on robust, enforceable protections, rejecting any deal reminiscent of past failures.





The 1994 Budapest Memorandum looms large in Zelenskyy's rhetoric, dismissed by him as mere 'a piece of paper'. Under that accord, Ukraine relinquished its inherited Soviet nuclear arsenal in exchange for security assurances from Moscow and Western powers. Zelenskyy argues it offered no defence against occupation and loss of life, rendering it ineffective.





In a recent X post, Zelenskyy prioritised a 'just, durable peace' over hasty cessation of hostilities. He warned that no agreement can compromise Ukraine's sovereignty or expose it to renewed Russian aggression. This position reflects Kyiv's broader strategy to secure NATO-like commitments, absent which any truce risks unraveling.





These Miami talks represent a pivotal moment in the Ukraine conflict, now entering its fourth year. Trump's incoming administration appears intent on accelerating diplomacy, leveraging personal envoys to test Russian receptivity. Success hinges on reconciling Moscow's insistence on territorial recognition with Kyiv's non-negotiable security imperatives.





Broader geopolitical ramifications extend to Europe's security architecture and transatlantic relations. A breakthrough could ease energy strains and refugee burdens across the continent, while failure might prolong attrition warfare. Observers note that European divisions—evident in wavering support from Hungary and Slovakia—undermine Ukraine's bargaining power.





India, maintaining a balanced stance on the conflict, watches these developments closely. As a major purchaser of Russian energy and defence equipment, New Delhi favours de-escalation without alienating Moscow. The talks' outcome could influence global commodity markets, impacting India's strategic autonomy in defence indigenisation efforts.





Zelenskyy's invocation of the Budapest Memorandum serves as a stark reminder of assurance failures in post-Cold War Europe. It bolsters his case for treaty mechanisms with verification and punitive clauses. Russian counterparts, however, frame territorial realities as irreversible, demanding constitutional entrenchment in Ukraine.





US officials' guarded optimism reflects domestic pressures on Trump to deliver foreign policy wins early. Rubio's prospective attendance elevates the talks' profile, potentially paving the way for higher-level summits. Yet, with holidays approaching, time constraints intensify the urgency.





The 20-point plan's specifics remain opaque, but leaks suggest compromises on neutral status for Ukraine and phased withdrawals. Security guarantees might involve multilateral forces or bilateral pacts, though Russia's veto power over NATO expansion persists as a flashpoint. European stakeholders, including France and Germany, urge inclusivity to avoid faits accomplis.





As discussions unfold, global markets react warily, with oil prices dipping on de-escalation hopes. Ukraine's military faces mounting fatigue, reliant on Western munitions amid delayed aid packages. Russia's economy, bolstered by parallel imports and BRICS ties, weathers sanctions better than anticipated.





Dmitriev's public positivity contrasts with Zelenskyy's caution, highlighting the asymmetry in expectations. Moscow positions itself as pragmatic, open to ceasefires if paired with demilitarisation pledges. Kyiv counters that partial deals invite escalation, demanding full territorial restoration.





These talks revive memories of earlier failed initiatives, such as Minsk agreements undermined by non-implementation. Envoys must navigate mutual distrust, with verification regimes central to credibility. Trump's deal-making style injects unpredictability, potentially yielding out-of-box solutions or hardened stalemates.





Miami's 'constructive' phase masks deep fissures, yet sustained dialogue signals intent to avert winter intensification. Stakeholders await Sunday's closure for clearer trajectories, as 2026 dawns with unresolved shadows over European peace.





Based On ANI Report







