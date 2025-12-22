



Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has issued a vehement critique of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus amid ongoing unrest in the country. Speaking in an exclusive email interview with ANI, she asserted that Yunus possesses "no mandate to realign Bangladesh's foreign policy."





This statement comes in the wake of the death of a prominent youth movement leader associated with her ouster, which has intensified political tensions.





Hasina warned that strategic decisions by an unelected administration could yield long-term repercussions for Bangladesh. She emphasised that once free elections resume, the nation's foreign policy would revert to prioritising national interests over "ideological fantasies of extremists who have temporarily seized power."





She underscored the enduring bond between Bangladesh and India, declaring it "fundamental" and resilient beyond the interim regime's tenure.





The ex-leader dismissed the recent International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) verdict against her as a "political assassination in judicial robes." She rejected claims of institutional erosion, insisting she was denied proper defence rights and lawyers of her choice. Hasina described the tribunal as a tool for a "witch hunt" against the Awami League, maintaining unwavering faith in Bangladesh's constitutional traditions.





She predicted that true justice would emerge upon restoration of legitimate governance and judicial independence. Regarding the February elections, Hasina challenged their legitimacy without the Awami League, which faces a ban. "An election without the Awami League is not an election, but a coronation," she stated, highlighting Yunus's governance without popular votes while seeking to suppress a party elected nine times.





Hasina cautioned that a continued ban would disenfranchise millions, leading to voter abstention and a government devoid of moral authority. She labelled the current trajectory a "terrible missed opportunity" for national reconciliation, reaffirming her lifelong commitment to Bangladesh's security. On extradition demands post-ICT ruling, she attributed them to a "desperate" Yunus administration, confident in acquittal by an impartial court like The Hague.





Expressing gratitude to India for its hospitality and cross-party support, Hasina clarified her departure aimed to avert bloodshed, not evade justice. She reiterated her readiness to return under a legitimate government with an independent judiciary. Addressing strained India-Bangladesh ties, including Dhaka's summons of the Indian envoy, she blamed Yunus entirely for issuing "hostile statements" and failing to shield minorities or curb extremist foreign policy influence.





Hasina praised India's decades-long role as Bangladesh's steadfast partner, anticipating a return to their "sensible partnership" post-democracy.





She attributed rising anti-India sentiment and diplomat safety concerns to extremists emboldened by Yunus, citing attacks on the Indian embassy, media, and minorities by the same forces that displaced her family. A responsible government, she argued, would safeguard diplomatic missions rather than shield perpetrators.





The killing of Sharif Usman Hadi exemplifies the lawlessness that toppled her administration and has worsened under Yunus, normalising violence and eroding internal stability alongside neighbourly relations. "When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses," she remarked, encapsulating "the reality of Yunus's Bangladesh."





Hasina voiced alarm over Islamist influence, echoing her son's concerns and those of millions favouring a secular state. She accused Yunus of appointing extremists to cabinet roles, freeing terrorists, and permitting terror-linked groups into public spheres. Radicals, she claimed, exploit Yunus as an internationally palatable facade while infiltrating institutions, posing risks to South Asian stability beyond India.





Rhetoric from Bangladeshi leaders invoking the "Chicken's Neck" or Siliguri Corridor drew her condemnation as "dangerous and irresponsible," unfit for leaders reliant on India for trade and transit.





Such voices, she insisted, misrepresent Bangladeshis, with reckless talk ceasing under restored democracy. On burgeoning Pakistan-Bangladesh ties, Hasina advocated "friendship to all, malice toward none" but critiqued Yunus's "headlong embrace" of Islamabad as desperation-driven, misaligned with national interests after alienating allies.





This interview reveals Hasina's unyielding stance against the interim setup, positioning her as a defender of democratic norms, secularism, and longstanding India ties. Her words signal persistent Awami League resilience despite bans, amid Bangladesh's volatile transition toward elections.





Based On ANI Report







