ISRO conducted a reefed inflation of the parachute at 600 kmph speed





India's space program has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of critical drogue parachute qualification tests for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.





Conducted on 18 and 19 December 2025, these trials utilised a high-speed rail track rocket sled at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh. This innovative approach underscores the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) commitment to astronaut safety through rigorous ground-based simulations.





The connection between railway tracks and space exploration might seem unconventional, yet it proves highly effective. The Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility propels a test payload to extreme velocities, replicating the intense conditions of atmospheric re-entry. By conducting these tests on solid rail infrastructure, engineers avoid the hazards and costs associated with actual flight trials, ensuring precise data collection under controlled circumstances.





Re-entry represents one of the most perilous phases of any crewed space mission. The Gaganyaan Crew Module, upon returning from orbit, will hurtle towards Earth at hypersonic speeds, generating immense heat and aerodynamic forces. Drogue parachutes play a pivotal role here, stabilising the module and slashing its velocity to enable the deployment of larger main parachutes.





The deceleration system of Gaganyaan Crew Module comprises of a total of 10 parachutes of 4 types. The descent sequence begins with two apex cover separation parachutes that remove the protective cover of the parachute compartment, followed by two drogue parachutes that stabilize and decelerate the module. Upon release of the drogues, three pilot parachutes are deployed to extract three main parachutes, which further slow down the Crew Module to ensure a safe touchdown.





ISRO designed these qualification tests to assess the drogue parachutes' performance, reliability, and resilience under both nominal and off-nominal scenarios. The trials met all predefined objectives, validating the system's robustness. This success instils greater confidence in the overall deceleration sequence critical for a safe splashdown or landing.





Collaboration lay at the heart of the effort, involving close coordination between ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Such inter-agency synergy exemplifies India's integrated approach to advancing indigenous space capabilities, pooling expertise from multiple domains.





The RTRS facility transforms ordinary railway tracks into a dynamic testbed for space hardware. A rocket sled accelerates along the rails, towing the parachute payload to speeds exceeding those of conventional aircraft. Upon release, the drogue parachutes deploy, their behaviour meticulously recorded by high-speed cameras, sensors, and telemetry systems. This method mirrors re-entry dynamics with remarkable fidelity, from aerodynamic drag to parachute inflation.





Drogue parachutes serve as the mission's initial braking mechanism. Smaller and more robust than main parachutes, they orient the Crew Module nose-down, preventing tumbling and reducing speed from over 300 metres per second to a manageable level. Only then do pilot and main parachutes take over, guiding the capsule to a gentle touchdown.





Gaganyaan's parachute architecture boasts ten units, engineered with multiple redundancies to prioritise crew survival. Two apex cover separation parachutes jettison the protective fairing first. This is followed by two drogue parachutes for stabilisation. Three pilot parachutes then unfurl the trio of main parachutes, capable of supporting the module's weight during descent over land or water.





This layered system minimises single-point failures, a hallmark of human-rated spacecraft design. Each parachute undergoes individual qualification before integration, with the recent sled tests focusing specifically on the drogues' extreme-condition performance. Results confirm their ability to function flawlessly even if subjected to higher-than-expected loads or deployment anomalies.





The trials' triumph marks a pivotal step towards Gaganyaan's goal of launching India's first astronauts into low Earth orbit by 2026 or soon after. ISRO officials hailed the outcome as a major boost to the parachute subsystem's maturity, aligning it with international standards set by NASA and Roscosmos. It also highlights India's self-reliance, reducing dependence on foreign testing facilities.





Employing a railway-based rocket sled exemplifies India's resourcefulness in space engineering. Facilities like TBRL's RTRS, originally developed for defence applications, now support civilian space ambitions, demonstrating dual-use technology's versatility. This cost-effective innovation aligns with the 'Make in India' ethos, fostering indigenous expertise in high-speed aerodynamics and parachute dynamics.





Beyond technical validation, these tests advance India's strategic position in global spacefaring. Gaganyaan positions the nation among a select few—joining Russia, the United States, and China—with independent human spaceflight capabilities. Success here paves the way for sustained orbital presence, microgravity research, and potential lunar missions under the Bharatiya Antariksh Station program.





The December tests also spotlight DRDO's evolving role in human spaceflight. TBRL's expertise in ballistics and terminal dynamics complements ISRO's orbital focus, creating a robust national ecosystem. Future trials will build on this, including water drop tests and full-system rehearsals, culminating in uncrewed Gaganyaan flights.





In the broader context, this achievement reinforces India's ascent as a space power amid geopolitical shifts. With indigenous cryogenics, crew escape systems, and now validated parachutes, Gaganyaan embodies technological sovereignty. It promises not only national pride but also economic dividends through technology spin-offs in aviation, defence, and disaster relief.





Railway tracks, once symbols of terrestrial transport, now bridge Earth and space in India's narrative. The drogue parachute success on the RTRS sled is more than a technical footnote; it is a testament to ingenuity, collaboration, and an unyielding pursuit of safe human spaceflight. As Gaganyaan progresses, each such milestone brings India's astronauts closer to the stars—and a secure return home.





"The objective of this specific test series was to rigorously evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under extreme conditions. Both the RTRS tests on drogue parachutes were successfully conducted on December 18 & 19, 2025 achieving all the test objectives and confirming their robustness even under the situation of significant variation in flight conditions"', an ISRO statement said.





Agencies







