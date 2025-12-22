



GIGABYTE Technology Co Ltd has embarked on a significant new phase in its India journey by commencing local manufacturing through a strategic contract manufacturing partnership, firmly aligning its operational roadmap with the Government of India’s Make in India program.





The initiative signals a long-term commitment to the Indian market and reflects the company’s intent to move beyond being a pure importer and distributor towards becoming an embedded participant in the country’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.





India has been identified by GIGABYTE as a central pillar in its global growth and expansion plans, given the country’s rapidly expanding digital economy, increasing PC penetration and rising demand for high-performance computing solutions across consumer, gaming, enterprise and government segments.





The decision to initiate domestic production is closely tied to this strategic assessment, as it allows GIGABYTE to calibrate its offerings more precisely to local market needs while leveraging India’s emerging strengths in electronics design, manufacturing and assembly.





GIGABYTE already enjoys a strong presence in the Indian market with a broad and established portfolio of motherboards, graphics cards and related PC components that are recognised for reliability, durability and performance.





This pre-existing brand equity provides a robust platform for the company to scale its localisation efforts, ensuring that locally produced hardware can quickly gain market acceptance among system integrators, channel partners and end-users who are already familiar with the brand’s quality benchmarks.





The localisation journey has commenced with the production of motherboards in India, undertaken through a contract manufacturing model that enables rapid capacity ramp-up without the long gestation associated with setting up a greenfield facility. Starting with motherboards is strategically significant because they are a core component in the PC value chain, and localising this category allows GIGABYTE to influence overall system costs, availability and configuration flexibility for OEMs and system builders in India.





Over the medium term, GIGABYTE plans to extend this manufacturing footprint to include monitors and laptops, thereby moving up the value chain from components to end-use devices. This phased expansion approach will help the company synchronise production capabilities with market demand, policy incentives and ecosystem readiness, while also enabling progressive localisation of sub-assemblies and related peripherals.





Local manufacturing is expected to deliver multiple operational and commercial advantages, including better product availability, shorter lead times and enhanced cost competitiveness in the Indian market. By shifting a part of its supply chain into India, GIGABYTE can reduce its reliance on imports, mitigate volatility associated with global logistics and currency fluctuations, and respond more quickly to channel requirements and demand surges, especially during festive cycles and large e-commerce events.





The move is also aligned with India’s ambition to transform into a global hub for electronics manufacturing and innovation, where value creation increasingly shifts from simple assembly to design-led, high-value activities. As a well-established global brand in PC hardware and high-performance computing, GIGABYTE’s decision to localise production reinforces confidence in India’s policy framework, infrastructure readiness and talent pool in electronics manufacturing services and related domains.





From a supply chain standpoint, domestic manufacturing facilitates the creation of a more efficient, resilient and customer-centric network that can support faster deliveries and improved service levels. With production closer to the point of consumption, the company can streamline inventory management, customise product mixes for the Indian market and optimise logistics flows, which in turn can reduce environmental impact by curtailing long-distance freight movements.





The initiative also holds potential for wider ecosystem benefits, including increased engagement with local suppliers, contract manufacturers, logistics providers and service partners, thereby contributing to capability-building within India’s electronics manufacturing value chain. Over time, this can catalyse further technology transfer, skill development and investment in ancillary industries, supporting the broader objectives of self-reliance and indigenisation in the electronics sector.





Commenting on the development, Dandy Yeh, Chairman of GIGABYTE Technology, underscored that India remains one of the company’s most strategic markets globally and that local manufacturing is a clear demonstration of its intent to invest in and strengthen the country’s technology ecosystem. He emphasised that bringing global-quality products closer to Indian consumers through domestic production reflects GIGABYTE’s commitment to combining its international standards with local responsiveness, thereby enhancing value for customers across segments.





The company’s leadership has reiterated that while manufacturing is being localised, GIGABYTE will continue to uphold its rigorous quality, testing and performance standards so that Made in India products remain fully aligned with the brand’s global benchmarks. This assurance is critical for sustaining confidence among gamers, creators, professionals and enterprises who rely on high-performance, stable and durable hardware platforms for mission-critical workloads and demanding applications.





In the broader context of India’s digital transformation, GIGABYTE’s local manufacturing push is expected to support growing demand from sectors such as data centres, government digital infrastructure, education, small and medium enterprises and consumer PC upgrades. The improved cost structure and supply-side agility that come with domestic production can also enable more competitive pricing and bundled solutions, which may further accelerate PC and monitor penetration in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.





By combining its established technological expertise with India’s manufacturing capabilities and policy support, GIGABYTE is positioning itself as a long-term partner in the country’s journey towards becoming a global electronics manufacturing and innovation hub.





The commencement of motherboard production and the planned extension to monitors and laptops mark the early stages of what is envisaged as a deeper localisation strategy aimed at delivering high-quality, high-performance computing solutions that are designed, manufactured and supported closer to the Indian customer.





