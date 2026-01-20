



US President Donald Trump has reignited his controversial campaign to annex Greenland, this time by sharing a doctored map of the United States on his Truth Social platform. The image depicts an expanded America incorporating not only the Arctic island of Greenland but also Canada and Venezuela as territories.





In the background, it shows NATO leaders—including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen—seated in the Oval Office, seemingly endorsing the altered borders.





This provocative post mocks America's NATO allies, portraying them as passive observers to US territorial ambitions. Trump has long viewed Greenland as a strategic prize due to its position in the Arctic, where Russian and Chinese activities pose growing challenges. Speaking to reporters in Florida, he dismissed Danish defences as inadequate, insisting that the island is a 'national security necessity'.





'We have to have it. They have to have this done,' Trump declared, framing the acquisition as non-negotiable. He suggested the European Union would offer little resistance to his 'Greenland gambit', a claim that underscores his confidence in US leverage over European partners.





The timing of Trump's renewed push coincides with recent US military actions, including a strike on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.





These events have reportedly emboldened his vision of an enlarged American footprint in the Western Hemisphere and beyond. The map's inclusion of Venezuela and Canada amplifies this narrative, blending realpolitik with apparent hyperbole.





Trump tied his Greenland advocacy to broader grievances in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. He lamented not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, while boasting of the US economy as the world's 'hottest'. This missive preceded his trip to Davos, where global leaders convene amid heightened transatlantic tensions.





On Truth Social, Trump recounted a 'very good telephone call' with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about Greenland. 'As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for national and world security. There can be no going back—on that, everyone agrees,' he posted, projecting unanimity despite evident discord.





Trump further emphasised US supremacy, declaring America 'the most powerful country anywhere on the globe, by far'. He credited military rebuilding from his first term, now accelerating, as the foundation of global peace through 'STRENGTH'. This rhetoric aligns with his long-standing emphasis on deterrence against adversaries.





Another Truth Social image depicted Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio raising the US flag in Greenland. A nearby sign proclaimed 'Greenland, US territory, EST. 2026', evoking a fait accompli. Such visuals blend satire with policy signalling, aimed at both domestic supporters and international audiences.





Trump's obsession with Greenland dates back to his first presidency, when he floated a purchase from Denmark, prompting outrage in Copenhagen. Denmark maintains sovereignty over the autonomous territory, which relies heavily on Danish subsidies but harbours its own independence aspirations. Strategic minerals and military bases like Thule Air Base already give the US a foothold.





The Arctic's melting ice has intensified great-power competition, with Russia bolstering its northern fleet and China pursuing 'Polar Silk Road' ambitions. Greenland's rare earth deposits add economic allure, vital for defence technologies amid US-China rivalry. Trump's map fantasy thus taps into genuine geopolitical anxieties.





NATO allies have responded warily to Trump's barbs. While public rebukes remain muted, European leaders prioritise alliance cohesion amid threats from Moscow. Macron's push for 'strategic autonomy' and Meloni's transatlantic leanings highlight fractures Trump exploits.





Denmark has reaffirmed Greenland's non-negotiable status, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen previously branding purchase talks 'absurd'. Yet Trump's posts risk escalating diplomatic friction, especially post-Maduro capture, which has reshaped Latin American dynamics.





Critics decry the map as imperial overreach, evoking historical US interventions. Supporters see it as bold negotiation, pressuring allies to bolster Arctic defences. Either way, it reinforces Trump's disruptive style, upending post-Cold War norms.





As Trump prepares for Davos, his Greenland saga tests NATO's unity. Will European leaders push back, or acquiesce to maintain US commitments? The altered map serves as a stark reminder of America's outsized influence—and the perils of provocation.





