



India's Ministry of Defence is set to enforce a strict condition in its procurement of 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) for the Indian Air Force (IAF): the transfer of source code will be non-negotiable.





Sources have confirmed this stance, which underscores the IAF's commitment to operational flexibility and long-term self-reliance in military aviation.





The procurement process is advancing rapidly, with expectations that it will soon reach the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) for approval of the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN). This formal authorisation marks the beginning of structured acquisition procedures, paving the way for subsequent reviews.





Following DAC endorsement, the proposal will proceed to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for ultimate clearance. Only after this step will formal contract negotiations and cost assessments commence, ensuring rigorous oversight at every stage.





A key requirement is the new jets' ability to integrate indigenous weapons seamlessly, as dictated by IAF operational needs. Sources have described this permission as non-negotiable, reflecting India's push towards weaponised self-sufficiency.





Equally vital is full interoperability, with the aircraft mandated to maintain seamless communication with jets from foreign manufacturers. This connectivity ensures cohesive operations across a diverse fleet, bolstering overall combat effectiveness.





These medium-category fighters are positioned to complement the IAF's existing Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) fleet and the forthcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Importantly, budget allocations for these ongoing indigenous programs remain secure and unaffected by the MRFA induction.





The acquisition falls under the "Make in India" framework, enabling Indian firms to collaborate with foreign vendors. Domestic content is projected at 30-60 per cent, likely approaching 50 per cent, encompassing production, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities, as well as joint ventures and infrastructure projects—all aligned with Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) guidelines.





This initiative directly addresses the IAF's shrinking combat strength, which currently stands at approximately 30 squadrons—well below the sanctioned level established in 2012. The MRFA program, initially valued at ₹1.25 lakh crore, represents a critical infusion to reverse this decline.





Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh highlighted the Rafale as among the most suitable platforms last October, drawing from prior Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA) evaluations. He emphasised that operational suitability and integration ease remain paramount, irrespective of the selected jet.





Whether Rafale or another contender prevails, the focus stays on platforms that enhance combat readiness. The program is pivotal for modernising the IAF amid shifting regional security challenges, including tensions with neighbours and evolving threats in the Indo-Pacific.





By prioritising source code transfer, indigenous integration, and interoperability, India aims to mitigate historical dependencies on foreign suppliers. This approach not only safeguards technological sovereignty but also fosters a robust domestic defence ecosystem.





The emphasis on "Make in India" could spur significant industrial growth, creating jobs and building expertise in advanced aerospace manufacturing. Partnerships with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will likely transfer critical know-how, accelerating India's defence indigenisation goals.





Interoperability requirements signal a maturing IAF doctrine, where multi-vendor fleets operate as a unified force multiplier. This is particularly relevant given India's mixed inventory, including Russian Su-30s, French Rafales, and home-grown Tejas variants.





Budget security for TEJAS and AMCA underscores strategic prioritisation. The TEJAS MK-1A program, already in production ramp-up, and the fifth-generation AMCA prototype efforts will proceed uninterrupted, forming the backbone of future IAF capabilities.





Cost negotiations post-CCS approval will scrutinise lifecycle expenses, including MRO and upgrades. With domestic content targets, long-term savings are anticipated through reduced import reliance and in-country sustainment.





Regional dynamics, such as China's expanding air power and Pakistan's modernising squadrons, amplify the urgency. The MRFA will bridge squadron gaps, restoring numerical and qualitative parity while integrating with networked warfare systems.





CAS Singh's nod to Rafale's pedigree—proven in prior MMRCA trials—keeps it in contention alongside options like the F/A-18 Super Hornet, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Gripen E. Each must meet the non-negotiable criteria to advance.





The MRFA embodies India's strategic pivot towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence. By embedding self-reliance from the outset, the IAF positions itself for agile adaptation in a volatile geopolitical landscape, ensuring deterrence and operational superiority for decades ahead.





