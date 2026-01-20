



US President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric against France, threatening to impose 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne. This strange move stems from Paris's reluctance to join Trump's proposed "Board of Peace," an initiative aimed at overseeing the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza.





Although the board's charter appears flexible enough to extend beyond Gaza, France has signalled it does not intend to respond favourably to the invitation.





Trump made the threat explicit during a public statement, declaring, "I'll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he'll join. But he doesn't have to join." He directly referenced French President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring the personal edge to the dispute. The tariffs would devastate France's lucrative export market, where wine and champagne represent billions in annual trade with the United States.





Compounding the friction, Trump took the unusual step of sharing a private message from Macron on Truth Social. In the message, Macron expressed agreement with Trump on key issues like Iran and Syria but voiced confusion over Trump's fixation on Greenland. "I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland," Macron wrote, highlighting a divergence in priorities.





Macron's note also extended olive branches, proposing a meeting with Trump and other G7 leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He suggested inviting Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians, and even Russians to broaden the discussion. To sweeten the overture, Macron offered to host Trump for dinner on Thursday, a gesture aimed at de-escalating through personal diplomacy.





The spat ignited after France publicly mocked a defence offered by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding Trump's interest in Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty. Bessent argued that Trump's focus was strategic, warning of potential future Russian threats in the Arctic. He emphasised that the United States would honour NATO commitments, even if dragged into a conflict over Greenland.





France's riposte came via a sharp post from the official X account of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. It lampooned Bessent's logic with biting analogies: "If there were a fire someday, firefighters would intervene – so better burn the house now." The thread continued: "If a shark might attack someday, intervention would follow – so better eat the lifeguard now," and "If there were a crash someday, damage would occur – so better ram the car now."





This mockery portrayed Trump's Greenland ambitions as pre-emptive overreach, reducing complex security concerns to absurd hypotheticals. News agency AFP reported that a source close to Macron described the board's scope as exceeding Gaza alone, reinforcing France's wariness of undefined commitments.





France has fired back at Trump's tariff threats, branding them "unacceptable" and "ineffective." A source proximate to Macron told AFP that such economic pressure tactics to sway foreign policy would fail. This stance reflects Paris's determination to chart an independent course amid transatlantic strains.





The episode unfolds against a backdrop of renewed US assertiveness under Trump, who has long eyed Greenland for its strategic Arctic position and mineral resources. His previous overtures to purchase the territory from Denmark drew ridicule, and Bessent's comments revive that narrative by framing it as NATO-essential foresight.





Broader implications loom for US-France relations, already tested by divergences on Ukraine, trade, and Middle East policy. Trump's "Board of Peace" seeks to sideline multilateral bodies like the UN in Gaza's reconstruction, a prospect that alarms European allies prioritising inclusive frameworks.





Economic fallout could ripple quickly if tariffs materialise. French wine exports to the US topped €1 billion last year, supporting thousands of jobs in Bordeaux and Champagne regions. Retaliatory measures from the EU might follow, escalating into a wider trade skirmish.





Diplomatic watchers note Macron's Davos invitation as a savvy play, leveraging the forum's neutral ground to pivot from confrontation. Yet Trump's posting of private correspondence risks eroding trust, a cardinal sin in high-stakes international dealings.





As the World Economic Forum approaches, all eyes turn to potential face-to-face encounters. Whether Macron's dinner overture thaws the chill or Trump's tariffs draw first blood remains uncertain. This clash encapsulates the volatile blend of personal bravado, economic leverage, and geopolitical chess at play.





