Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the event as "yet another blow to the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru's self-boastful diplomacy" in a pointed statement on social media platform X.





The exercise, held at Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi, involved US and Pakistani army soldiers training together from 8 January to 16 January 2026.





According to a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the drills focused on combined infantry skills, tactics, and counterterrorism operations, underscoring the strengthening of long-standing defence ties between Washington and Islamabad.





Ramesh highlighted recent US endorsements of Pakistan's military leadership, noting that in June 2025, then-Chief of US Central Command General Michael Kurilla had praised Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counter-terrorism efforts. This comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, where India's relations with Pakistan remain strained due to cross-border terrorism concerns.





The Congress leader further referenced US President Donald Trump's repeated admiration for Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir. Ramesh pointed out Munir's "inflammatory and communally provocative remarks" as a backdrop to the Pakistan-orchestrated terror attacks in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025, which escalated bilateral hostilities.





Trump's interventions were also invoked by Ramesh, who noted the US President's claim just a day prior that he had personally stepped in to halt India's Operation Sindoor on 10 May 2025. This operation, presumably a retaliatory military action by India, marked a high point of tension following the Pahalgam incident, with Trump portraying himself as a mediator.





The timing of 'Inspired Gambit 2026' aligns with broader signs of re-engagement between the US and Pakistani defence establishments, as reported by Dawn newspaper. CENTCOM's statement emphasised how such exercises enhance interoperability and mutual capabilities in combating terrorism, a narrative that contrasts sharply with India's security priorities vis-à-vis Pakistan.





From New Delhi's perspective, this development raises questions about the efficacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic outreach, particularly his positioning of India as a global leader or 'Vishwaguru'. Critics within the opposition argue that Washington's counter-terror outreach to Islamabad undermines India's stance on Pakistan-sponsored militancy.





Congress's remarks also draw attention to the evolving US-Pakistan relationship under the Trump administration. Despite India's growing strategic partnership with the US through frameworks like the Quad and iCET, instances of US-Pak collaboration continue to fuel domestic political debates in India.





Pakistan, for its part, has framed the exercise as routine cooperation with a key ally, integral to regional stability efforts. However, Indian analysts view it through the lens of historical patterns, where US military aid to Pakistan has occasionally been perceived as enabling proxy warfare against India.





The Pahalgam attacks of April 2025, which Ramesh attributes directly to Pakistani orchestration, involved significant casualties and prompted India's swift military response via Operation Sindoor. Trump's claimed role in de-escalating that crisis adds a layer of complexity to Indo-US ties, blending personal diplomacy with strategic imperatives.





As India pushes for indigenous defence production and strengthens ties with the US in areas like drone technology and hypersonics, events like 'Inspired Gambit 2026' serve as reminders of the multifaceted nature of American foreign policy in South Asia. Congress's critique thus positions the exercise not merely as a training drill, but as a diplomatic rebuff to Modi's assertive global posture.





Looking ahead, the opposition's narrative could gain traction amid upcoming elections or defence budget discussions, where questions on counter-terror diplomacy and alliances will likely intensify. For now, the Modi government has not issued an official response to the Congress salvo or the exercise itself.





Based On PTI Report







