



The Indian government has taken a significant step towards bolstering the Indian Air Force's capabilities by advancing plans to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation. Sources indicate that the Defence Procurement Board (DPB), chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, has cleared this proposal on Saturday, as per a report by Manish Prasad of India TV News.





This is the initial phase in what could become a landmark deal to address the IAF's squadron shortfall.





Currently, the IAF operates just 29-30 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42, underscoring the urgency of fleet modernisation. The 36 Rafales already in service represent a critical 4.5-generation asset, but further acquisitions are essential to maintain operational edge amid regional security challenges.





The cleared proposal now awaits scrutiny from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Upon DAC approval, it will require endorsement from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These layers ensure rigorous evaluation of strategic, financial, and technical aspects.





This development precedes French President Emmanuel Macron's anticipated visit to India next month. Discussions during the visit, coinciding with the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, could culminate in the deal's signing. Such high-level engagements often accelerate defence pacts, aligning with deepening Indo-French strategic ties.





Reports suggest the agreement may stipulate that 80 per cent of the Rafales will be manufactured in India, emphasising indigenous production. Specifically, 18 jets are slated for procurement in fly-away condition from 2030 onwards, with the remainder built domestically. This hybrid approach balances immediate needs with long-term self-reliance goals under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Parallel to the Rafale push, sources confirm that the proposal to acquire Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter remains firmly on the table. Expectations had run high for an announcement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India last month, yet negotiations persist without closure.





The Su-57 offers advanced stealth, supercruise, and sensor fusion capabilities, positioning it as a potential game-changer for the IAF's multi-role needs. Russia has sweetened the offer with technology transfer assurances, stating that all of India's demands are "completely acceptable." This reflects Moscow's commitment to long-standing defence partnerships.





Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov highlighted this enduring collaboration last year, noting Russia's unwavering supply of weapons to India even during periods of international sanctions. He affirmed continued provision of required military equipment to safeguard mutual interests and India's security.





These dual pursuits—Rafale from France and Su-57 from Russia—illustrate India's pragmatic multi-vendor strategy in defence procurement. Diversifying sources mitigates risks associated with over-reliance on single suppliers, while enhancing interoperability and technological assimilation.





The Rafale deal's emphasis on local manufacturing aligns with India's push for offset clauses and private sector involvement, potentially engaging firms like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private players. It could generate thousands of jobs and stimulate the aerospace ecosystem, fostering innovations in avionics and composites.





For the Su-57, technology transfer would mark a milestone in Indo-Russian co-development, possibly leading to a customised variant suited to Indian requirements, such as extended range for maritime operations. Joint production could occur at facilities like HAL's Nashik division, building on prior Su-30MKI successes.





Geopolitically, these acquisitions respond to evolving threats from China and Pakistan, including advanced fighters like the J-20 and J-35. Integrating Rafales would extend the IAF's air superiority, while Su-57s could provide low-observable strike options, complementing indigenous projects like TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA.





The Su-57 proposal, potentially for 114 units mirroring the Rafale number, benefits from depreciated rouble values and Russia's eagerness post-Ukraine sanctions. Yet, integration challenges with Western systems in the IAF fleet demand careful evaluation.





Ahead of Macron's visit, preparatory talks may refine offsets, with France offering partnerships in nuclear energy and AI alongside defence. This multifaceted engagement strengthens the strategic partnership forged since the 2016 Rafale deal.





Russia, meanwhile, eyes the Su-57 as a flagship export, with India as a pivotal early operator beyond its own fleet. Chemezov's remarks underscore reliability, contrasting with Western hesitations on sensitive tech transfers.





As the IAF hurtles towards a 2035 horizon, these procurements are pivotal for squadron rebuilding. Delays in indigenous programmes necessitate off-the-shelf buys, ensuring no capability voids.





Stakeholders anticipate swift CCS clearance post-DAC nod, propelled by border tensions and Quad dynamics. Success here could set precedents for future deals, like MQ-9B drones or S-400 enhancements.





India's dual-track approach exemplifies balanced diplomacy and procurement savvy, poised to elevate its air power amid a volatile Indo-Pacific landscape.





Based On India TV Report







