



UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a swift three-hour visit to India on 19 January 2026, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid surging tensions across West Asia.





This unannounced trip, extended at Modi's invitation, represented the UAE leader's third official visit since taking presidency and his fifth to India over the past decade, highlighting the intensifying Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.





Despite its brevity, the engagement carried immense weight, culminating in a rapid agreement to elevate defence ties into a formal strategic partnership, emphasising joint production, technology transfers, and indigenous manufacturing.





The visits timing coincided with seismic shifts in regional geopolitics, notably a widening rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Riyadh's recent mutual defence treaty with Pakistan has exacerbated this divide, prompting analysts to label the trip an "alarm bell" for Abu Dhabi.





The UAE views India as a steadfast anchor amid volatility, including Iran-US frictions that risk escalating into crisis—with a US attack on Iran not ruled out—Gaza's ongoing instability, Yemen's protracted conflict, and broader West Asian turbulence.





Saudi Arabia's mutual defence pact with Pakistan marks a deepening nexus between the two nations, extending beyond economics into military alignment. Reports indicate Pakistan has quietly extended its nuclear shield to Saudi Arabia, offering Riyadh a layer of deterrence amid regional threats.





This arrangement alarms the UAE, which fears encirclement by a Saudi-Pakistan axis potentially evolving into an "Islamic NATO"—a loose alliance incorporating Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi backing, aimed at countering Iran and reshaping Sunni bloc dynamics.





The Saudi-UAE rift over Yemen further strains ties, with Abu Dhabi withdrawing support from Riyadh's coalition efforts years ago, yet lingering divergences persist. Saudi-led operations in Yemen have faltered, draining resources and exposing fractures, while the UAE prioritises its southern ports and anti-Houthi proxies independently.





This discord, coupled with Pakistan's military overtures to Saudi Arabia—including troop deployments and arms deals—pushes the UAE to seek alternatives, positioning India as a counterweight.





Unlike fickle partners such as Pakistan or Turkey, India maintains balanced diplomacy, nurturing goodwill with both Washington and Tehran.





This equips New Delhi as a de-escalatory force and enduring strategic ally for the UAE, especially as a potential Iran crisis looms. Defence cooperation took centre stage, advancing joint ventures in military hardware and technology, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance.





Building on milestones like the 2023 IDEX agreement for co-producing next-generation munitions, discussions progressed on armoured vehicles, unmanned systems, drones, missiles, and avionics.





The UAE aims to diversify from traditional suppliers, tapping India's burgeoning capabilities to fortify mutual security. This partnership not only bolsters Abu Dhabi's defences but elevates India's stature in West Asian security architecture, countering the deepening Pak-Saudi nexus and its nuclear undertones.





Beyond defence, the leaders assessed robust bilateral progress, recommitting to trade surpassing $100 billion annually and energy security via long-term LNG agreements. They vowed deeper collaboration in artificial intelligence, supercomputing clusters, data centres, and "Digital Embassies" under sovereign frameworks, with UAE support for India's upcoming AI Impact Summit. Regional peace talks underscored shared goals, including UAE backing for India's 2026 BRICS Chairmanship and India's endorsement of the UAE-co-hosted UN Water Conference.





Prime Minister Modi's personal airport reception for Sheikh Mohamed underscored the extraordinary warmth in relations, belying the visits tight schedule. Experts interpret this as Abu Dhabi's strategic pivot towards New Delhi, offsetting Pakistan's advances on Saudi Arabia and fortifying India-UAE synergy against extremism and instability. The defence elevation signals UAE resilience amid an "Islamic NATO" spectre, while cementing India's pivotal role in a volatile West Asia.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







