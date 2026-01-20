



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a personal welcome to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, upon his arrival at Delhi's airport on Monday.





The warm reception underscored the deep personal rapport between the two leaders and the robust bilateral ties that have flourished between India and the UAE in recent years.





In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, PM Modi described the UAE President as "my brother," highlighting the significance of the visit. He noted that Sheikh Mohamed's presence in India demonstrates the high priority both nations place on their strategic partnership.





Photographs shared by the Prime Minister captured touching moments from the airport welcome. One image showed the two leaders seated together in a car, while another depicted them sharing a heartfelt embrace.





The UAE President's visit comes at a critical juncture amid escalating tensions in West Asia. It coincides with US President Donald Trump's efforts to assemble a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza as part of Phase 2 of his Gaza Peace Plan.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit builds on the momentum of recent high-level exchanges between the two nations. These include the September 2024 visit by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the April 2025 visit by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Dubai.





Sources indicate that Sheikh Mohamed's stay in India will be brief, lasting approximately two to three hours. His discussions with PM Modi are scheduled for the national capital later in the evening.





This marks the UAE President's third official visit to India since assuming office, and his fifth trip to the country over the past decade. The frequency of these high-level interactions reflects the deepening strategic convergence between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.





The timing of the visit assumes particular significance given the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Middle East. As Trump prepares to advance his Gaza administration initiative, the UAE's position carries substantial weight in regional diplomacy.





India-UAE relations have reached new heights in recent years, underpinned by substantial economic cooperation, defence partnerships, and people-to-people connections. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has further strengthened trade ties between the two nations.





The leaders' discussions are expected to cover a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. Energy security, investment opportunities, and counter-terrorism cooperation are likely to feature prominently on the agenda.





Sheikh Mohamed's visit reinforces the UAE's role as one of India's most important strategic partners in the Gulf region. The personal chemistry between PM Modi and the UAE leadership has been a key driver of this relationship.





As the two leaders prepare for their talks, all eyes will be on the outcomes of this brief but significant encounter. Fresh agreements and reaffirmations of strategic partnership are anticipated from the discussions.





The airport welcome serves as a powerful visual testament to the warmth and strength of India-UAE relations at a time of considerable regional complexity.





Agencies







