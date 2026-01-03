



On 3 January 2026, United States President Donald Trump announced via social media that American military forces had successfully captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a large-scale operation.





The claim, posted on X (formerly Twitter), described the mission as a triumph against what Trump termed a "dictatorial regime" responsible for years of economic collapse and human rights abuses in Venezuela. This development marks a dramatic escalation in US-Venezuela tensions, which have simmered since the disputed 2018 election that kept Maduro in power.





The operation, reportedly codenamed "Operation Liberty Dawn," involved elite US special forces units, including Navy SEALs and Delta Force operators, launching from bases in Colombia and carrier strike groups in the Caribbean Sea.





Intelligence sources suggest the raid targeted Maduro's fortified residence in Caracas, exploiting intelligence gathered over months from satellite surveillance, cyber intercepts, and human assets within the Venezuelan military. US officials have not yet released footage or detailed timelines, but Trump stated that "no shots were fired, and Maduro surrendered peacefully."





Venezuela's government swiftly denounced the incursion as an "illegal invasion" and a breach of international law. Maduro's Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, addressed the nation from a state television studio, vowing retaliation and accusing the US of orchestrating a coup backed by opposition figures like María Corina Machado. Venezuelan armed forces mobilised along the borders with Colombia and Brazil, raising fears of regional spill over into a broader conflict.





Russia, Venezuela's key ally, issued a vehement condemnation within hours. The Kremlin labelled the operation a "flagrant violation of sovereignty" akin to the 1989 US invasion of Panama, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warning of "severe consequences."





Moscow, which has provided Venezuela with S-300 air defence systems and Wagner Group mercenaries in the past, hinted at potential military support, though analysts doubt direct intervention given Russia's commitments in Ukraine.





China, another major backer of Maduro's regime through oil purchases and loans exceeding $60 billion, expressed "deep concern" and called for dialogue through the United Nations. Beijing's restrained tone reflects its economic priorities, as Venezuela supplies a significant portion of its imported crude despite sanctions.





Latin American nations reacted with a mix of alarm and opportunism. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, re-elected in 2026, offered cautious support for the US action, citing humanitarian grounds, while Argentina's government under Javier Milei praised it as a blow against socialism.





Colombia, hosting over 2.5 million Venezuelan refugees, confirmed US overflights but denied basing rights. Mexico and Cuba, however, rallied behind Maduro, invoking the principle of non-intervention enshrined in the Rio Treaty.





The European Union convened an emergency meeting of foreign ministers, with leaders like UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urging restraint to avoid a migration crisis. France and Germany emphasised the need for elections under UN supervision, while Spain—tied to Venezuela through historical and oil links—faced domestic protests from Maduro supporters.





Internationally, the UN Security Council scheduled an urgent session for 4 January, where US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is expected to defend the operation as a counter to drug trafficking and terrorism, drawing parallels to the capture of Manuel Noriega. Critics, including Iran and North Korea, predictably sided with Venezuela, framing the event as Yankee imperialism.





Domestically in the US, Trump's announcement galvanised his base, with Republican leaders like Senator Ted Cruz hailing it as decisive leadership. Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, criticised it as reckless adventurism without congressional approval, invoking the War Powers Resolution. Polls conducted immediately post-announcement showed a 10-point surge in Trump's approval on foreign policy.





Venezuela's economy, already reeling from hyperinflation and sanctions, faces immediate turmoil. The bolívar plunged 15% against the dollar on black markets, and oil production at PDVSA facilities halted amid fears of sabotage. Opposition groups celebrated in the streets of Caracas, but loyalist militias clashed with protesters, resulting in at least 20 reported deaths.





Geopolitically, the capture disrupts the "troika" of Russia-China-Iran support for Maduro, which had shielded him from sanctions. Iran, reliant on Venezuelan oil swaps to evade its own restrictions, may seek alternatives, potentially straining Tehran's economy further.





Maduro's fate remains uncertain; Trump suggested he would face trial in the US for narco-terrorism charges levelled by the Justice Department in 2020. A handpicked interim government, possibly led by opposition exile Edmundo González, could emerge, though power vacuums often breed chaos in Latin America.





This operation revives memories of US interventions like Grenada in 1983 or Panama in 1989, both under Republican presidents. Success could embolden Trump's "America First" doctrine, but failure—such as a prolonged insurgency—might entangle the US in another quagmire.





Global markets reacted sharply: Brent crude spiked 8% to $95 per barrel on supply disruption fears, benefiting US shale producers. Defence stocks like Lockheed Martin rose 5%, anticipating contracts for regional stabilisation.





As reactions pour in, the world watches whether this heralds regime change or a flashpoint for wider conflict. Diplomatic channels buzz with shuttle talks, but with Maduro in custody aboard a US vessel en route to Guantanamo, the die appears cast.





