



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued a firm clarification stating that there was no crash involving the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, describing the recent event as merely a minor technical incident on the ground.





This statement follows media reports of an aircraft sustaining major airframe damage after overshooting the runway at a frontline airbase on 7 February 2026.





The pilot ejected safely during the incident, which occurred as the jet returned to base following a training sortie, with sources pointing to a suspected brake failure.





In its official filing to the stock exchanges, HAL emphasised that the TEJAS upholds one of the world's finest safety records among modern fighter jets.





The Bengaluru-based firm noted that a thorough analysis of the issue is underway as per standard procedures, and it is collaborating closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to resolve it promptly.





HAL's shares dipped nearly 3 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange, trading at ₹4,047.95 apiece around 2:48 PM on 23 February 2026, reflecting market sensitivity to the news.





This episode unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing delays in delivering the advanced TEJAS MK-1A variant to the IAF, primarily due to supply shortfalls of GE Aerospace's F404-IN20 engines.





Contracts worth ₹48,000 crore for 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets were inked in February 2021, followed by a ₹62,370 crore deal in September 2025 for 97 more, yet engine delays have pushed first deliveries into 2026.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently confirmed that five engines are available, with five MK-1A aircraft flying and nine more built, pending further engine supplies to stabilise production.





The TEJAS, a single-engine, multi-role fighter tailored for high-threat scenarios, excels in air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike roles.





Despite HAL's reassurance, this marks the third reported mishap for the TEJAS program; the first occurred in March 2024 near Jaisalmer, where the pilot ejected safely after a possible engine issue.





The second incident unfolded in November 2025 at the Dubai Air Show, where the jet crashed during a low-altitude manoeuvre, tragically claiming the life of the pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal.





Prior to these, the TEJAS boasted an impeccable safety record since its maiden flight in 2001 and induction into IAF service in 2016, with over 32 aircraft delivered in earlier configurations.





Critics have highlighted a fleet loss rate of about 5.7 per cent across 35 aircraft, with roughly 977 flight hours per incident, though HAL contests such metrics by underscoring the platform's overall reliability.





The IAF operates two squadrons with TEJAS aircraft, which have logged thousands of sorties, affirming the jet's operational maturity despite teething challenges.





HAL remains committed to ramping up production, with Defence Secretary Singh noting that a prospective order for 180 MK-1A jets will allow refinements to fully align with IAF operational requirements.





As investigations proceed, this ground incident underscores the rigorous testing and safety protocols integral to India's indigenous defence aviation push.





The TEJAS program symbolises a cornerstone of self-reliance in military hardware, navigating hurdles like supply chain dependencies to bolster IAF capabilities.





Agencies









​