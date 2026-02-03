



Adani Defence & Aerospace has forged a strategic collaboration with the Italian aerospace giant Leonardo to establish a comprehensive helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India.





This partnership, announced on 3 February 2026, heralds a significant milestone in defence cooperation between India and Italy, with leaders hailing it as the dawn of a new era.





The agreement underscores the deepening ties between two global defence industry champions. Italian Ambassador to India, Antonio Enrico Bartoli, emphasised the strengthening relationship, noting that it builds on recent high-level engagements, including a visit by European Union leadership just days prior.





He portrayed India as a reliable, long-term partner for Italy in defence, particularly in the helicopter domain where Leonardo excels in cutting-edge technology.





Bartoli also highlighted the broader bilateral ambitions, expressing hopes for reciprocal Indian investments in Italy. He framed the prospective Free Trade Agreement (FTA) not merely as a trade vehicle but as a platform grounded in shared values and security interests, paving the way for enhanced cooperation across sectors.





Adani Defence and Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi detailed the on-ground implications, committing to the creation of a fully indigenous helicopter manufacturing ecosystem within India. He positioned this as a pivotal advancement for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India's self-reliance initiative, transforming the nation into South Asia's foremost defence hub.





Crucially, Rajvanshi stressed that these helicopters would be produced by Indian hands on Indian soil, eschewing imports for future needs.





Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Defence & Aerospace, reinforced the partnership's foundational ethos. He described it as rooted in shared expertise and purpose, encompassing manufacturing, training, and world-class maintenance support. This ecosystem, to be built entirely on Indian territory, aims to bolster national confidence in India's burgeoning helicopter capabilities and contribute enduringly to the country's strategic future.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh contextualised the memorandum of understanding (MoU) within India's national defence and industrial policy framework. He described the union of Adani and Leonardo as a convergence of two esteemed industrial powerhouses, aligning seamlessly with recent diplomatic milestones.





During Republic Day celebrations a week earlier, India hosted the Presidents of the European Union and the European Commission, yielding three key deals, including one focused on security and defence partnerships.





Singh outlined the trajectory ahead, with a forthcoming security and information-sharing agreement set to facilitate deeper collaboration. Echoing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, he articulated the dual objectives of curtailing import dependency while cultivating a robust, competitive industrial base domestically. This MoU exemplifies how private sector initiatives can propel India's defence manufacturing ambitions forward.





The collaboration arrives at a juncture of heightened geopolitical and strategic imperatives for India, amid ongoing efforts to modernise its armed forces and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.





By localising helicopter production, Adani and Leonardo are poised to address critical gaps in India's rotary-wing assets, potentially encompassing utility, attack, and multi-role platforms tailored to regional threats.





This development also signals growing international confidence in India's defence ecosystem, attracting partnerships from established players like Leonardo, renowned for its AW139, AW169, and AW101 helicopters.





For Adani, which has rapidly expanded in defence through acquisitions and joint ventures, this marks a leap into high-value Aerostructures and final assembly, complementing its existing footprints in drones, missiles, and small arms.





Based On ANI Report







