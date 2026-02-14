



The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), securing a landslide victory in recent elections, has signalled a desire to forge stronger ties with India based on mutual respect and shared interests.





Tarique Rahman's top aide, Humayun Kabir, who manages international relations for the BNP leader and is poised for a senior role in the new administration, conveyed this message in an exclusive interview with NDTV.





Kabir emphasised that the BNP's immediate focus lies on domestic stabilisation, but international engagements, particularly with neighbours like India, remain a priority. "Obviously there are certain domestic priorities and then international engagements. Of course India will be one of the countries that we will visit among other countries in the region," he stated, underscoring Dhaka's intent to engage proactively.





At the heart of the BNP's vision is a push for people-to-people connections, transcending traditional diplomatic channels. Kabir highlighted the need to "build a stronger cooperation among our people," advocating for expanded bilateral visits involving not just officials but citizens across society. This approach aims to broaden the relationship beyond elite-level interactions, fostering grassroots ties through trade and investment.





India, observing these developments with cautious optimism, views the electoral outcome as a pivotal shift. The BNP's triumph ends the interim administration under Muhammad Yunus, which New Delhi regarded as disruptive to bilateral stability. Indian officials privately note that Yunus's tenure saw Bangladesh tilt towards Pakistan, straining ties with its western neighbour at India's expense.





Kabir addressed perceptions of this pro-Pakistan pivot with measured diplomacy. He described normalisation of regional relations as a natural process, insisting that Bangladesh would avoid taking sides in India-Pakistan tensions. "We will have relationships on the basis of mutual respect and national interest," he affirmed, positioning the BNP as a neutral actor committed to pragmatic regionalism.





Criticising the ousted Sheikh Hasina regime, Kabir accused it of pursuing an opaque, India-centric foreign policy that alienated Bangladeshis. "It was just a one-way relationship between India and Sheikh Hasina; people saw that in a very bad light," he remarked. The BNP pledges to abandon such dependency, opting instead for a diversified, interest-driven diplomacy free from over-reliance on any single partner.





From New Delhi's strategic lens, Tarique Rahman represents a potential partner for reset. Despite historical frictions with past BNP governments, Indian policymakers anticipate a more pragmatic stance from Rahman, shaped by economic imperatives and the need for regional calm. Dhaka's economic vulnerabilities, including trade dependencies on India, could incentivise cooperation on border security, connectivity projects, and counter-terrorism.





Bilateral trade, already robust at over $10 billion annually, stands to benefit from BNP initiatives. Kabir's emphasis on investments suggests opportunities in infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing—sectors where Indian firms like Adani and TATA have shown interest. Enhanced people-to-people links could also revive stalled cultural exchanges and ease longstanding issues like water-sharing from shared rivers such as the Teesta.





Yet challenges persist. India's concerns over anti-India sentiment during Hasina's fall, coupled with BNP's historical Islamist leanings, demand careful navigation. New Delhi will likely seek assurances on curbing radical elements and upholding secular governance, while Dhaka pushes for resolution of non-tariff barriers affecting Bangladeshi exports.





Regionally, the BNP's neutral footing could stabilise the Bay of Bengal dynamic. Normalising ties with Pakistan might irk India, but Kabir's framing as "mutual respect" aligns with India's Neighbourhood First policy, provided it yields tangible gains like improved border management and transit facilities.





As Rahman consolidates power, the forthcoming India visit—though undated—looms large. It offers a platform to test commitments, potentially mirroring the rapport-building seen in Vajpayee's 2001 Lahore overture, albeit reversed. Success hinges on reciprocity: Dhaka addressing India's security red lines, and New Delhi responding with economic concessions.





In essence, the BNP era heralds a diplomatic thaw, pivoting from Hasina's personalised alliances to a broader, interest-based framework. For India, engaging Rahman pragmatically could secure a stable eastern flank, bolstering Act East ambitions amid China's regional inroads.





