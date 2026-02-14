



India, Japan, and Indonesia have conducted a significant trilateral naval exercise in the Andaman Sea, underscoring their commitment to regional maritime security. The exercise took place on Friday, 13 February 2026, in the strategically vital waters near Port Blair. Ships from the navies of the three nations participated, focusing on enhancing joint operational readiness and interoperability.





This collaboration aims to strengthen maritime cooperation, fostering a safe, secure, and stable region amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific. The Indian Navy's spokesperson highlighted the event on X, stating that the drill reinforced combined capabilities towards these shared objectives. This trilateral engagement follows closely on the heels of another milestone for the Indian Navy.





On Thursday, 12 February, the Indian Navy assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154 under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). The change of command ceremony occurred on 11 February at CMF Headquarters in Manama, Bahrain.





It was presided over by VAdm Curt A Renshaw, Commander CMF and US Naval Central Command/US Fifth Fleet. VAdm Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS) of the Indian Navy, attended alongside senior military leaders from other member nations.





Cmde Milind M Mokashi, Shaurya Chakra, of the Indian Navy, formally took over as Commander CTF 154 from his Italian Navy predecessor. CTF 154, established in May 2023, specialises in training and capacity building for CMF member nations. Its mandate covers multinational training programmes across the Middle East and broader regions, bolstering collective maritime security efforts. The task force's leadership reflects growing international trust in India's professional expertise and operational experience.





India now serves as a Preferred Security Partner among the 47 nations comprising the CMF. These developments highlight India's expanding role in global maritime partnerships. The Andaman Sea exercise with Japan and Indonesia demonstrates proactive multilateralism in India's immediate neighbourhood. Meanwhile, CTF 154 command signals Delhi's influence in distant theatres like the Middle East.





Such initiatives align with India's broader strategic vision of promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. They also counterbalance assertive postures by certain regional powers, enhancing deterrence through cooperation. The Indian Navy's dual engagements within days exemplify its operational tempo and diplomatic outreach. Japan and Indonesia, key Quad and ASEAN partners respectively, share India's concerns over maritime domain awareness.





The Andaman Sea's proximity to critical sea lanes amplifies the exercise's relevance for trade route protection. Future iterations could incorporate advanced domains like anti-submarine warfare or unmanned systems. India's assumption of CTF 154 duties further cements its credentials in counter-piracy and training missions.





This positions the Indian Navy as a bridge between Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean security architectures. Observers note the timing aligns with heightened regional tensions, including South China Sea disputes. Overall, these events reinforce India's maritime diplomacy as a cornerstone of its defence posture.





Based On ANI Report







